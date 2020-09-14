OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro seemingly confirmed via slip-up on OnePlus' website

We weren't totally sure a OnePlus 8T was coming, given the relative silence from leakers on the subject, but it seems a major source has accidentally confirmed the phone's existence - OnePlus itself.

As spotted by prominent leaker Evan Blass, the OnePlus guides website for phone tutorials briefly listed a few unannounced phones from the company. These were the OnePlus 8T, 8T Pro, two new versions of the OnePlus Nord, and another device only identified by its code-name 'SS9805', which could be the rumored OnePlus Watch though we don't know for sure.

These are the best OnePlus phones

Check out our OnePlus 8 review

The OnePlus 9 is on its way too

OnePlus put up guides for some unannounced devices:- OnePlus 8T [https://t.co/AYKJrfU7gL]- OnePlus 8T Pro [https://t.co/zGBNtGLFdj]- OnePlus Nord N100 [https://t.co/SmDJnuqJZS]- OnePlus Nord N105g [https://t.co/PMFibiTLLm]- Codename "SS9805" [https://t.co/wNGWqyVEae]September 11, 2020

Blass provides links to all the guides, but they're no longer available to view - it's likely OnePlus took them down as soon as the guides were noticed, suggesting they weren't meant to go live just yet. Take all of this with a pinch of salt though.

That means we can't use the guides to glean more information about the phones, but given Blass' track record we don't believe the existence of the guides in the first place has been faked, as Blass' reports tend to be reliable.

Is this Pro-of?

An early leak suggested there wouldn't be a OnePlus 8T Pro, with the 'standard' 8T coming alone, but this new leak seems to contradict that one. Maybe we'll see two new smartphones in the series after all.

Both of these Nord models will be even more budget-friendly, I'm told, with the /pricier/ of the two SKUs -- the 5G model -- costing around 300 euros.September 13, 2020

Blass also provides more information on the two new Nord devices, which have the code-names 'N100' and 'N105g'. Apparently these phones will be more affordable than the first Nord phone, which backs up what we've heard from other sources, and supposedly only one will have 5G connectivity.

Some leakers have stated that new affordable OnePlus Nord models will see a US release, which wasn't the case for the original Nord, and this very well could be these phones.

We're expecting the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro to get announced in October, given the company tends to use a yearly cycle - we could see the new OnePlus Nord models then too, or maybe they'll land later. Given that range only launched this year, we can't use a yearly schedule to work out when they'll come out.