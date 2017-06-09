OnePlus 5 leak pegs it as most powerful phone of the year

The OnePlus 5 could be the most powerful phone of the year when it launches on June 20, with a new benchmark leak suggesting it will pack a powerful punch.

A result on benchmarking app Geekbench appears to show results for the upcoming OnePlus 5, revealing that the phone is packing a Snapdragon 835 processor and a whopping 8GB of RAM.

It also shows the handset running Android 7.1.1 – the latest version of Google’s OS – and a multi-core score of 6562.

That’s an impressive result, putting it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S8 (6630), Sony Xperia XZ Premium (6424) and HTC U11 (6300).

It's not the best though, which is surprising as it packs in more RAM than any of its competitors.

All the power, not quite the performance?

The Galaxy S8, LG G6 and XZ Premium pack 4GB of RAM, while the HTC U11 comes with 6GB - which is arguably too much for a smartphone anyway, but OnePlus could be about to top it.

If the benchmark data is correct though, the OnePlus 5 may not be using its power efficiently with a lower score than the Galaxy S8 - a phone with half the amount of RAM.

This suggests that the 8GB of RAM is more just a spec to add to a sheet instead of offering any genuine user benefit. All will be revealed on June 20 though, when the OnePlus 5 will be announced.

From TAS via PhoneArena