Now is the time to bag P30 Pro deals thanks to Huawei's big cashback offer

Along with making some of the world's top smartphones, Huawei seems to have another trick up its sleeve to keep its phones selling at an alarming rate. The Chinese company almost always seems to be running a promotion at any given time.

Currently, it is offering cashback of up to £100 across a range of its handsets, helping to slash down the prices of its somewhat pricey phones. This is especially important when it comes to the Huawei P30 Pro, the most expensive (and best) Huawei phone out right now.

If you combine that cashback with an affordable Huawei P30 Pro deal (don't worry, we've already found you one) then you can land yourself one of the world's best handsets at a surprisingly affordable price tag.

You can find our choice for the best value Huawei P30 Pro deal down below, perfect to combine with this cashback. And we've even tracked down a cheaper P30 for those who want some even cheaper bills.

These Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals in full:

Huawei P30 Pro from Fonehouse| EE | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38 per month + £100 cashback

If you're looking to score a Huawei P30 Pro deal, this could be the one to go for. There's absolutely nothing to pay upfront, 15GB of data to carry you through all your internet needs and the monthly bills are just £38. But, it gets even better with that £100 cashback from Huawei. Need even more data? Then £29 upfront gets you 100GB from Three, and you can still claim that cashback.

View Deal

Huawei P30 from Fonehouse| EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 per month + £188 cashback

While the deal on the P30 Pro above is excellent, it might be slightly above the price many are willing to pay. With that in mind, going for the regular P30 could knock your bills down by a fiver a month. And on top of that, not only are you getting the cashback from Huawei but Fonehouse will also throw some in as well, adding up to a massive £188 in cashback. That brings the effective monthly cost down to an unreal £25.16!

View Deal

How to get your cashback:

So you've ordered your new phone and now you want your money. Understandable, and luckily very easy to sort.

Simply head to this link at least 14 days after your phone has arrived and complete the online form. Your cashback will then be yours within 30 days.

What's the Huawei P30 Pro like?

As our pick for the second best smartphone on the market right now, it's safe to say we're big fans of the Huawei P30 Pro. Whether it's the 6.47-inch OLED screen, 8GB ram processor or the 4200mAh battery, Huawei has crammed this device with specs.

And not to mention the thing Huawei's P30 range is known for - its cameras. There's a triple camera set-up offering 50x zoom, wide-angle lenses and a range of other features.

