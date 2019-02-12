Nokia 9 PureView receives spec leaks - thanks to Google

A couple of new leaks regarding the Nokia 9 , or Nokia 9 PureView, just surfaced – and they’re from a source rather close to the matter. A bunch of specs and features of the device were left in the wild, and the culprit in both cases is none other than Google, which makes the Android operating system.

First, the Nokia 9 device was briefly listed on Google’s Enterprise Recommended site, which recommends products for businesses, alongside plenty of specs and features for the device. The information was only available on the mobile site, and was quickly removed, but it still gives us a reliable source for the information.

According to the listing, the device will have a 6-inch screen size, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. A feature listed as zero-touch appears on the leak, and while we don't know what that will offer, it is listed alongside a fingerprint scanner which we can work out. Most interestingly, isn’t listed as the PureView – that name has been dropped in favor of the ‘Nokia Nokia 9’.

Following on the heels of the Enterprise leak, the phone also appeared on the Google Play Console, providing a more in-depth breakdown of the device’s specs. Once again, it was taken down from the site quickly.

That leak suggests the device will run a Snapdragon 845 processor and a Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU, have a screen size of 1440 x 2880 with a resolution of 560dpi, and be powered by four Qualcomm Kryo 280s at 1.9GHz and another four Qualcomm Kryo 280s at 2.45GHz. It also says the device in question has 6GB RAM – so if both the leaks are accurate it looks like the Nokia 9 will come in 4GB and 6GB storage options.

Neither of these new leaks is confirmed, although leaks via Google certainly carry more weight that rumors and leaks from most other sources.

Previous leaks have suggested the Nokia 9 could have a penta-lens rear camera, as well as a 4100mAh battery and an in-screen fingerprint scanner – if the phone does come with these features, they’d surely make the device Nokia’s most impressive phone yet.