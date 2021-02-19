Noise-cancelling headphones deal: grab this huge saving on the Jabra Elite 85H

Noise-cancelling headphones can be a lifesaver when you're working from home – or just looking for a bit of peace when you listen to music – and this fantastic deal from Amazon proves you don't have to break the bank in your quest for quiet.

Usually £279.99, Amazon has slashed the price of the excellent Jabra Elite 85H to just £169.99, saving you £110 on the noise-cancelling headphones. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Jabra headphones prices in your region.)

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £110 – Available in four stylish colours, the Jabra Elite 85h offer excellent noise cancellation, a class-leading 41-hour battery life, terrific call quality, and well-balanced audio. This may not be the lowest price we've seen for these wireless headphones, but with a £110 saving, they're still a bargain.View Deal

In our Jabra Elite 85H review, we lauded their class-leading battery life, terrific call quality, impressive noise-cancelling and understated style. In fact, the only area where they can't compete with the Sony is in their codec support - the WH-1000XM4 supports LDAC and AAC, while the Elite 85H only supports SBC and AAC.

Saying that, you won't be disappointed with the audio quality if you're a casual listener. These noise-cancelling headphones sound well-balanced, and the accompanying app allows you to toggle through different audio presets to find the perfect sound for your music.

If you're not bothered about active noise cancellation, you should check out the Jabra Elite 45H, which have also been discounted at Amazon.

Jabra Elite 45H: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - These brilliant on-ear headphones are among the best value wireless headphones we've ever tested. For your money you're getting 50 hours of battery life, a slick, foldable design, and 40mm drivers for superior audio quality. Plus, you can save even more on the white version of these headphones, which have been reduced even further to £63.View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out the best prices we've found for Jabra headphones below: