Nintendo Switch teardown reveals a DIY-friendly console

The Nintendo Switch has only been available for a few days but iFixit has already posted a video tearing down the console so that we can see exactly what’s inside.

From the dock, to the the individual Joy-Con controllers to the Nintendo Switch tablet itself, there’s plenty to see in this teardown.

It looks like the tablet is the most complex part of the console with the most parts to take out and the most tiny screws to contend with. First bit of good news: upon opening the tablet the iFixit crew say it looks like the Switch’s priorities are “battery and cooling.”

Modular make up

The Switch packs a 16 Wh battery which is significantly bigger than the 5.6 Wh replaceable battery in the Wii U GamePad. To stop that extra beefy battery overheating and burning your hands there’s a metal plate which acts as a heat sink, channeling heat from the heat pipe to the rear case and preventing concentrated hot spots.

Though you’ll have to send your Switch back to Nintendo if you want a replacement battery, it looks like the company has kept repairability in mind when it comes to the screen: “Unlike a lot of modern touchscreen devices, the digitizer on the Switch is not fused to the display, meaning you can replace the two parts independently.” Even better, the LCD screen is easily removable too.

In fact, most aspects of the console are modular and replaceable, including the analog sticks, game cartridge reader, and headphone jack.

Unfortunately “the digitizer and display are not fused, reducing the cost of repair but increasing complexity” and Nintendo’s proprietary tri-point screws “restrict users from opening the Switch” so it’s unlikely you’ll be doing those relatively easy repairs yourself. Still, it's much more DIY-friendly than the majority of mobile devices out there.

If you love seeing screws being seamlessly unscrewed and delicate parts being laid out with meticulous care this video is absolutely worth watching and you can see it below: