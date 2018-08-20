Nikon releases fifth teaser video for its upcoming Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras

Nikon has released a fifth teaser video ahead of the launch of the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras on August 23.

While the previous videos released in the build-up to the launch event have been rather enigmatic affairs, referencing Nikon's camera-building heritage and hinting at what's to come from the new cameras, the new one shares the first impressions of professional photographers who've tested the camera.

Vivien Liu, urban architect and photographer, says, "Shooting becomes very addictive because of the results," while social media creator Brandon Woelfel says, "It's so reliable, I'm always able to capture those spontaneous moments."

Marsel Van Oosten, nature photographer comments that it "feels just like a DSLR, but physically it's totally different because it's so lightweight". He adds that "it's really great that I can still use all my F-mount lenses on this new camera".