New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

A day into the 2019 Rugby World Cup and we immediately have one of the most salivating encounters of the tournament. Two of the pre-tournament favourites - the All Blacks of New Zealand and the Springboks of South Africa - face off today, and frankly we're extremely excited. Assuming you are too, keep reading to discover how to get a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Live stream New Zealand vs South Africa - where and when A match of this magnitude deserves a venue befitting of the occasion - the 72,000 capacity International Stadium Yokohama is just that, having been chosen to host the final, too. This one is due to start at 6.45pm local time today. So that's 9.45pm in New Zealand, 11.45am in South Africa or 10.45am BST.

New Zealand need no introduction. Reigning champions and rugby union behemoths, the All Blacks are naturally most commentators' hot tips to take the Web Ellis Cup for a third time running.

With 122 caps, the talismanic back-row forward Kieran Read will lead his team out. The power and guile of Read, Brodie Retallick and Ardie Savea in the pack is matched by the likes of Sonny Bill Williams in the backs. And Beauden Barrett is likely to be a key man today to try and unlock the South Africa defence.

Although underdogs today, South Africa will be buoyed by the late draw that they managed to claim in New Zealand in the Rugby Championship back in July. Substitute scrum-half Herschel Jantjies was the hero that day, but fly-half Handre Pollard is the Springboks' lynch-pin player. Fans will be looking to captain Siya Kolisi's and his fairy tale career to bring the cup back to Africa like they did in 1995 and 2007.

It's a tough one to call, but what we do know is that this is an absolutely unmissable Rugby World Cup pool match. Luckily, there's no reason to miss out thanks to TechRadar's New Zealand vs South Africa live stream guide. Keep reading to discover how to watch this showdown from your corner of the Earth.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

Watching from New Zealand, Australia, the UK (where it's FREE), US or Canada? Then keep scrolling to discover who's showing the match in your country. But if you're abroad this weekend and still want to watch your domestic coverage, then you'll soon find it's geo-blocked by the broadcaster meaning you can't watch it.

At least you wouldn't be able to, if it weren't for the magic (OK, not actual magic) of a VPN. A Virtual Private Network let's you change the IP address of your laptop, phone, tablet or TV streaming device meaning that you can change it back to one that's in your home country and watch the rugby as if you were back there. It's ridiculously easy to do, too.

How to watch the All Blacks in New Zealand

We get the feeling you'll probably know this by now...there's no free-to-air option in New Zealand to watch this match live. Sorry! The best you can do if you don't want to pay is to tune into TVNZ with a one hour delay. Assuming you're desperate to watch live, you'll need to head to Spark Sport. You can pay either $24.99 for this match only, or just go for the Tournament Pass $89.99 that gets you a live stream of every single match of the Rugby World Cup. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage, you can use one of our favourite VPNs and then watch it from another nation altogether.

How to stream New Zealand vs South Africa live in the UK for FREE

It feels like you folk in the UK have really lucked out - ITV is carrying every single match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live and for free. Kick-off in the UK is a reasonable 10.45am with the main ITV channel your destination on TV (as well as, of course, the ITV Hub and apps if watching this online). Outside the UK today but still want to watch that ITV coverage? Get yourself a a VPN, connect to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home. Simple!

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream in Australia

Like in New Zealand, Aussies have to pay to watch this one live on TV or online. Fox Sports has the coverage starting from 7.45pm AEST. Or, if you don't have a Fox subscription the other option is streaming service Kayo Sports, which starts from $25 per month. It's a growing force in watching sport Down Under with an ever expanding catalogue of content. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to live stream All Blacks vs Springboks in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. It's a stupidly late/early kick-off for you, though...5.45am ET /2.45am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada