New Xiaomi foldable phone may mimic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Similar, but not the same

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Xiaomi’s rumored first foldable phone, which we expect to be called the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Pro Max, may borrow some design ideas from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Serial mobile leaker Digital Chat Station has suggested that the upcoming device will adopt an inward-folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X2. This would corroborate conclusions drawn from the alleged prototype images of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Pro Max spotted back in January. 

The display panel is expected to have an 8.03-inch diagonal when open, alongside a secondary display measuring 6.38-inches, which would make the Xiaomi foldable slightly larger than the Samsung equivalent, but very similar in terms of design. 

On Twitter, Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants, recently said that China Star will supply the panels for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Pro Max rather than Samsung Display.

That said, it seems Samsung Display remains involved in Xiaomi's development of a foldable smartphone. According to Digital Chat Station, the company is working on three different foldable models – perhaps a Lite and standard variant, alongside the Pro Max – and Young suggests Samsung Display will still provide the display for at least one of them, expected to be a larger, outward-folding design.

Detective work

While there’s been no official confirmation that Xiaomi is preparing to launch a range of foldable phones, a recent patent application indicates that the company is certainly developing something for the foldable market.

We also don’t know whether the patent refers to the Mi Mix 4 Pro Max or one of the other reported model variants, but it nevertheless sheds some light on what we can expect from a foldable Xiaomi phone in the near future.

Designs include those for a device with dual displays and a flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which would place it at the top end of the market when it comes to mobile processing power.

The rear designs detail a primary 108MP camera sensor, as well as a 5,000mAh battery pack said to be capable of supporting 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix series has always been about experimenting with new form factors that enable a better viewing experience, beginning back in 2016 with the introduction of its full-screen, bezel-less displays. Whatever the company is working on for the future, Xiaomi looks set to offer a device – or three – that takes that design ethos to the next level.

