Need a cheap soundbar? Grab this Polk Audio React deal while you can

Soundbars can be pricey, but this great deal on the Polk Audio React proves that you don't have to break the bank to make your home cinema system sing.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Polk Audio React soundbar from £249 to £179, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the soundbar. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best soundbar deals in your region.)

The Polk Audio React has dropped to around £200 in the past, but this is the first time it's plummeted below £180, so this deal is well worth snapping up.

Today's best cheap soundbar deal

Polk Audio React soundbar: £249 £179 at Amazon

Save £70 – This compact soundbar comes with Alexa onboard, allowing you to control your audio playback with your voice alone, as well as control your smart home devices. It's also capable of delivering virtual surround sound with support for Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1, which is handy if you don't have the space or the budget to deck out your home with rear speakers. View Deal

While we haven't tested the Polk Audio React soundbar for ourselves, the specs are impressive – especially at this low price.

HDMI ARC means the Polk React should be easy to install with nearly any TV, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music wirelessly – and there's Alexa Multi-room Music integration, which means you can pair multiple Alexa speakers with the soundbar to bring sound into your entire home.

With Alexa onboard, you can use your voice to control the soundbar, with four far-field microphones built-in and echo cancellation software designed to pick up your commands clearly.

The soundbar comes with Polk Audio's Voice Adjust technology, which the company says allows you to precisely tweak voice levels and make dialogue "crystal clear", without needing to crank up the volume.

There are also preset sound modes including Movie Mode, Music Mode, and Night Mode, with the latter preventing the sound of your films and music from disturbing your neighbors by reducing bass levels and enhancing the dialogue.

