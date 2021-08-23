Trending

NASA Mars Perseverance rover captures teeny, tiny Martian moon Deimos on film

By

The rover photographed one of Mars' tiny moons by chance

NASA Perseverance rover taking a selfie on Mars
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA Mars Perseverance rover took a time-lapse film of the somewhat-cloudy Martian sky when it serendipitously captured the smaller of the red planet's two moons, Deimos, twinkling above in the Martian twilight.

The Perseverance team produced a short film of the Martian sky taken from a series of pictures from the Mars rover and posted the video to Twitter under the rover's own Twitter account, NASAPersevere.

See more

The Mars rover, which landed on Mars earlier this year, has only really begun the work it was sent to Mars to perform. It's finally getting to collect soil samples and looking for signs of ancient life in a region of Mars once believed to contain a primordial lake that dried up billions of years ago.

Like its cousin the NASA Mars Curiosity rover, Perseverance is particularly adept at social media – or more precisely, their teams back at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory are – and so getting new posts from the newer rover's perspective on Mars via Twitter looks like it's a scientific tradition that will continue for the foreseeable future.

Analysis: Science is way more 'Huh, will you look at that...' than it is 'Eureka!'

While this is not the first time we've seen Deimos or its sibling moon, Phobos, from the Martian surface, the recent Perseverance time lapse film is a reminder that the best science usually happens when you're not expecting it or you are looking for something else entirely.

Some of the greatest scientific discoveries, like penicillin, came about because someone saw or realized something they hadn't set out to find, but followed their curiosity toward a significant discovery or to show us something known from a new perspective. 

So while spotting Deimos from the Jezero Crater and capturing it on film isn't exactly new, it's still inspires the kind of awe that makes us all love science, and space science in particular, in the first place.

John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He / Him / His) is TechRadar's Computing Staff Writer and is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: Valheim, Darkest Dungeon, Satisfactory
See more news