Naim's second-gen Mu-so Qb wireless speaker is an audiophile's dream

British hi-fi specialist Naim has revealed the second generation of its award-winning wireless speaker, the Mu-so Qb 2nd Gen, with extensive software and hardware upgrades that should make it sound even better than before.

Having launched its fantastic Mu-So (2019) streaming box and soundbar earlier this year, Naim has turned its attention to its compact cuboid sibling, furnishing it with the company's own streaming platform.

This means the Mu-So Qb 2nd Gen can power through your own digital music collection, internet radio, or music streaming services such as TIDAL and Spotify.

New to the wireless speaker is a sleek illuminated volume dial, which features a full control array and proximity sensor; this means it lights up as you move your hand towards it.

From here, you can control the playback of your music, whether you're toggling through your favorite playlists and radio station or controlling the speaker's multi-room functionality. The Mu-so Qb can also be adjusted using the Naim app or a new remote control handset.

(Image credit: Naim)

Upgraded inside and out

With a burnished gray chassis and gorgeous wraparound grille, this audiophile wireless speaker can also be customized with replacement grilles in olive, terracotta, and 'peacock' (that's a deep, teal-blue color to you and me).

The audio-quality has been upgraded too, with brand new speaker drivers delivering 300W of room-filling sound.

If one room of music isn't enough for you, you'll be pleased to know that the Mu-So Qb 2nd Gen supports multi-room playback; using the Naim app you can hook the diminutive wireless speaker to it's larger sibling, the Mu-So (2019) (or any other Naim speaker).

That's not the only way to multi-room though; the upgraded speaker also supports AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast, which means you can also pair it with any speaker that also supports these services.

You'll have to wait a little while if you want to buy it though; the Naim Mu-So Qb 2nd Gen won't be available to buy until September 2, and it will set you back $899 / £749. That works out at around AU$1300, although we are awaiting official Australian pricing.

That price may make your eyes water, but its considerably cheaper than the $1,599 / £1,299 (around AU$2,400) Mu-so (2019), which we awarded five stars in our recent review.

So, the upgraded tune cube could be a good way to get your hands on Naim's stunning audio smarts, without spending more than $1000 for the privilege.