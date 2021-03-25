MotoGP live stream 2021: how to watch every Grand Prix online from anywhere

After one of the most wildly competitive MotoGP seasons ever, the 2021 MotoGP season promises to be another unpredictable ride. Don't miss a single lap with our guide - here's how to watch a MotoGP live stream no matter where you are in the world, and there are even options to watch absolutely FREE in some regions.

The 2020 season saw nine different race-winning riders, five of whom had never topped the podium before. Joan Mir clinched the title for Suzuki despite winning just one race, as Covid-19 and a season-ending injury to six-time reigning champion Marc Marquez wreaked havoc on proceedings.

2021 MotoGP live stream The 2021 MotoGP season runs from March 28 to November 14, with all of the races being aired by BT Sport in the UK. In in the US you can tune in through NBCSN, with FuboTV an excellent choice for cord-cutters. Full streaming and TV viewing details are below - and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN solution.

Ducati is the reigning constructors' champion, thanks to Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, though Dovizioso has since stepped away from the team and could well haunt his former colleagues.

Ducati's cause was certainly helped by a 50-point penalty for Yamaha, which had a pair of treble-Grand Prix winning riders in its corner, in Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. Red Bull's Miguel Oliveira also won multiple races, but couldn't beat Mir for consistency.

After races had to be restricted to Europe - and largely Spain - last year, MotoGP is going global once more, signalling a return to the calendar for the beloved Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, though it's equally great to welcome back Assen and the Cathedral of Speed itself, Mugello.

Ready for every hair-raising turn? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely discover you're unable to access your usual coverage like you would at home (for example, Australians will be blocked from catching their free Network 10 coverage). This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globetrot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch a MotoGP live stream in the UK

Once again, BT Sport will be showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV, usually on BT Sport 2. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch a MotoGP live stream in the US

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, though only five GPs are being shown live, with the rest on a delayed broadcast. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP live stream in Australia

You're in luck, Australia, as every MotoGP race of the 2020 season is set to be shown on free-to-air Network 10 channels, though if you're already a pay TV subscriber you can tune in on Fox Sports too. This is great! However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP online: live stream in New Zealand

MotoGP fans based in New Zealand need to tune into Spark Sport for the 2021 season. It costs $19.99 per month but if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the MotoGP action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, the F1 and EPL football. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. If you're abroad and want to sign-in to watch your subscription you can, using one of our best VPN recommendations.

What is MotoGP?

New to the sport? Allow us to bring you up to speed on MotoGP.

The competition has been around since 1949, making it the oldest motorsport championship in the world. The event typically travels the globe with 19 races spread across 15 countries and multiple continents - though as we've already said, the 2020 season was a bit different due to coronavirus and there were significantly fewer races.

A Grand Prix event takes place over three days, with the first two days devoted to Free Practice sessions and qualifying races, and the Grand Prix itself staged on Sundays.

MotoGP is the absolute apex of motorcycle racing and all the big name manufacturers take part, including the likes of Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and KTM. All the machines in this class top out at 1,000cc but that's more than enough power for these finely tuned monster machines, which was clear when the top speed record was set in 2018 at 221.5mph.

Just below MotoGP is Moto2, for 600cc engines, and Moto3 for 250cc engines, both of which have a lower age minimum of 16 (MotoGP riders must be at least 18-years-old to qualify), acting as a feeding line for new riders. There's also now a MotoE competition for electric motorcycle racing.

The 2021 MotoGP is the 73rd edition of the championship and follows on from last year's event where Suzuki's Joan Mir took the top spot, followed by Yamaha's Morbidelli and Suzuki's Rins in third.