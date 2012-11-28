Details for Huawei MediaPad 10 Link tablet emerge

First though blurry glimpse at the MediaPad 10 Link

On the heals of news indicating a rock bottom price for Huawei's Ascend W1 handset, details have surfaced about a tablet called the MediaPad 10 Link produced by the Chinese firm.

Notebook Italia picked up Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 3.0 certification documents for a slate by that name, pointing to a 10-inch Android foray for Huawei.

According to model numbers uncovered in the docs, it appears there will be three variants of the Link. Though it's unclear what differentiates model numbers S10-201w, S10-201u and S10-202u from each other, it could be an indicator of Wi-Fi only models and those supported on data networks, too.

The Link also looks like it's certified for dual band 2.4/5.x GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 3.0. What's more, the slate should have a 10-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution and, thanks to the Bluetooth certification, we get our first blurry glimpse at the Link.

Missing link?

Though it wasn't clear from the documents, Notebook Italia speculated the MediaPad 10 Link will run Jelly Bean.

That's unlike the MediaPad 10 FHD, the Link's presumptive predecessor, which runs Ice Cream Sandwich.

Huawei trotted out the MediaPad 10 FHD during Mobile World Congress 2012, announcing the quad-core slate would go on sale in several European countries in September with "other markets to follow."

The trajectory of the Link could be much the same, with a Consumer Electronics Show or Mobile World Congress debut happening early next year followed by a trickle-out release during the remainder of 2013.

TechRadar asked Huawei for comment on the MediaPad 10 Link and will provide an update if and when the company responds, so keep an eye out for more on this 10-inch tab.

