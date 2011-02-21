HTC Flyer price revealed already

The HTC Flyer has hit German Amazon.de pre-order, with pricing set at €669.

The tablet was listed by the company itself; so if we use a straight currency conversion that gives the HTC Flyer UK pricing of around £563 – not at all bad for the tablet, in our view.

Although the price was given, there's no HTC Flyer release date listed on the German retail site, but if you're super-keen it is possible to place an order to receive the tablet when it's launched.

According to Amazon's figures, 51 per cent of people viewing the product page have done just that.

Keen beans

HTC's long awaited Android tablet was first shown off at Mobile World Congress earlier this month. It's set to ship with Android 2.4 (a new release of Gingerbread) and HTC Sense.

It also comes with a pressure-sensitive stylus which can be used to annotate text and all sorts. Aside from that there's also 3D widgets, a 7-inch LCD screen and a nice-to-hold aluminium unibody casing.

We'll be reserving judgement until our full HTC Flyer review hits, but we went hands on with the tablet over at Mobile World Congress which should keep you going for now.

Via AndroidandMe