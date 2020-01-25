Looking for Google Pixel 4 deals? These EE tariffs blow everything else away right now

The Google Pixel 4, the latest phone from the search engine giant, has been around for a good few months now. In that time we've seen prices shoot up, down, left, right and just about every direction imaginable but now, costs seem to have settled...at least for one network.

Currently, the EE network seems to have secured all of the cheapest Google Pixel 4 deals. That means currently there are options ranging from £23 a month (with lots of upfront costs, of course) through to free upfront plans on EE giving you plenty of choice.

However, when there is so much choice, picking the perfect plan can be daunting. That's why we've analysed a heap of Pixel 4 plans and picked out the top three available on EE right now.

We've listed these three plans below so you can find your perfect contract. And if you find them all lacking in the data department, try this 100GB data Three plan out for size.

Compare these to the best mobile phone deals out there

These market-leading Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £89 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month

Stepping up in cost and data, this plan is our favourite of the three. It keeps your upfront costs under £100 but also drops the monthly spend to £28 a month. On top of that, there is 16GB of data available here. That mix of data and cost makes this one of the top Google Pixel 4 deals right now.

View Deal

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review

Read more: