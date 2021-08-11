Live
Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 launch as it happens
What we expect from Samsung Unpacked 2021
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 are all heavily rumored to be launching today during the next big Samsung Unpacked event of 2021.
There's no Samsung Galaxy Note 21 this year - the company has already confirmed so - and instead, it's focusing on its foldable phones and other accessories such as its upcoming smartwatches.
Samsung Unpacked starts at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST on August 11 (or that's 12am AEST, August 12) with a virtual launch set to take place on the company's own YouTube channel.
Want to hear about all the new announcements first? Our live blog is here to talk you through what's happening on stage so you can either watch along and read our commentary or you can just follow along here to hear all about the latest announcements.
Before the new products are unveiled, we'll be including all the latest leaks and rumors that break throughout the day, running you through what we've heard about the products so far and lots more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Another foldable phone that could come alongside, or instead of, the Z Fold 3 is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - there wasn't actually a Z Flip 2, not unless you count the Z Flip 5G. This is set to be a small-body 'clamshell' style foldable phone, similar to the original Galaxy Z Flip.
According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have a 6.7-inch screen when unfolded, with a smaller information panel on the front of the device when it's folded up, a bigger battery than the original Flip, and perhaps up to three rear cameras, though this sounds unlikely.
There have been a good few Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks, but we're still struggling to get a clear picture of the folding device, so our eyes will be peeled during the event to get a better picture as to how it could look and function.
Will we see any computing announcements today? Matt Hanson, TechRadar's Computing Editor says, "Samsung has recently released a pair of (rather good) laptops - the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, so I don't expect to see any laptop-related announcements today.
"Although all laptops are technically foldable, I doubt we'd see a foldable laptop in the same vein as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 any time soon. Samsung needs to justify its foldable phone ambitions, so it would be wise to concentrate on the new handset today, rather than throwing out a load of other products as well."
Throughout today we'll be running you through the products we're expecting to see today. We're starting with the big one, which is Samsung's next big exciting foldable phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung has confirmed there will be foldable phones at its August 11 event, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to be the headliner. This is Samsung's third-generation book-style folding device.
We're expecting a handset with three rear cameras, a 7.5-inch 120Hz main screen (for when the device is opened up), a smaller battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and compatibility with Samsung's S Pen stylus - with one possibly coming bundled with the smartphone.
The odds on this phone coming are pretty high, since the Z Fold 2 debuted at Samsung's similarly timed event in 2020, and loads of leaks are pointing to the device being on the way.
Welcome to our Samsung Unpacked 2021 live blog, and it looks like it's going to be a big day for anyone interested in products from the South Korean company.
In a traditional year, we'd be expecting to talk about a new Samsung Galaxy Note phone today, but that won't be happening today. In fact, that won't be happening at all in 2021.
Last month TM Roh, Samsung's President and Head of Mobile Communications, said, "Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices."
Leaks and rumors suggest the S Pen stylus is making its way to foldable phones, and that's likely what TM Roh is speaking about there in that quote.
Today we're expecting a variety of new products from Samsung including two new foldable phones, two new smartwatches, a pair of headphones and there may even be a few other surprises on the way too.
