These weekend LG OLED TV deals are offering fantastic prices on high-end displays

As we head into a year of excellent entertainment, these OLED TV deals are already offering major discounts on a range of high-end displays. Just in time for the Super Bowl, these LG OLED televisions deliver breathtaking clarity and amazing dynamic color to keep every show, movie, and game fresh and bright. In particular, we're looking at the LG C9 model this weekend, as it hits an awesome sweet spot of

a feature-rich OLED TV experience and discounts bringing it down to a fantastic price tag. Plus, we're rounding up more cheap OLED and QLED TVs further down the page.

The C9 model is one of the more feature-rich variations of LG's OLED lineup - introducing amazing audio and visuals to any living room. The second-generation A9 processor optimizes each standard definition show for a 4K result, meaning you always get the best picture with even smarter analysis under the hood.

Add to that the eye-boggling clarity of an OLED screen's color pinpointing, helped by the Dolby Vision you get straight out of the box and HDR 10 Pro, and you've got yourself an amazing display.

We've found some amazing prices on cheap LG OLED TVs. To hit that perfect sweet spot of price tag and feature set, this range of LG C9 OLED displays are offering some awesome TV deals as we head into 2020. The LG C9 is an overall excellent display from a manufacturer well known for its high-end televisions and even better A9 upscaling processing.

Saving big with these stunning OLED TV deals is a great way to start the year and with a feature set and quality of picture like this one, you'll be set for 2020's entertainment.

Today's best LG OLED TV deals

Best LG OLED TV deals in the US

LG C9 55-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR TV | $2,499 $1,496.99 at Walmart

Save $1,000 on this 55-inch C9 class from LG's OLED TV range. This is a great price on a recent release that comes feature-packed with all the LG goodness you'd come to expect, including AI ThinQ technology and the Gen 2 Intelligent Processor.

Cheap QLED TV deals under $1,000

QLED TVs offer an OLED alternative that can end up a lot easier on the wallet and still produce amazing display quality. We've rounded up some of the best Samsung QLED TV deals right here in case you had a different price in mind for your new high-end TV.

Samsung QN43 QLED 43-inch 4K HDR TV | $799.99 $497.99 at Walmart

If you're after a higher than average quality display but aren't too enthused by the going rate of an LG OLED, these Samsung QLED TV deals are perfect. They offer a fantastic display with all the upscaling processing, HDR and smart features you'd expect from a high-end TV without the price tag to go with it.

Samsung QN55 QLED 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $1,197.99 $697 at Walmart

This is a great sub-$700 price on a usually well over $1,000 55-inch QLED TV from Samsung. That's also an extra $300 off the usual sales price for this particular unit. You're getting a fantastic quantum processor upscaling everything you see as well as all the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility you could ask for.

Samsung QN65Q60R 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | $1,799.99 $897.99 at Walmart

Best LG OLED TV deals in the UK

LG C9MLB 55-inch 4K OLED UHD HDR TV | £1,799 £1,449 at Currys

You're getting a gorgeous OLED display on this LG television, all for £350 off this week. Add in a second-generation A9 processor, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10 and smart assistant integration, and you've bagged yourself a fantastic deal.

Cheap OLED TV deals under £1,000

Hisense 50-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | £1,199 £849 at BT

We're used to seeing great prices on Hisense TVs but this deal takes the cake. When you consider an OLED TV with both Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos comes in cheap at £1,000 this £849 offer from BT is a stunning saving. You can also pick up the 55-inch model for £100 more further down this list.

Hisense H5508B 55-inch 4K OLED TV | £999 at John Lewis

There are a number of OLED TV deals on this Hisense model at the moment, but John Lewis offer a five year guarantee that will no doubt sweeten the deal. You're getting an excellent bargain TV with high performance features like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Looking for a cheaper display? You can find some great OLED TV prices around the web if you know where to look (and thankfully we do). Or, if you're looking for a great television without spending high-end money you might want to try a 4K TV deal.