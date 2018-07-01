The best LG G6 deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer LG G6 Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: EE

It's almost game over for the LG G6. Despite the quality of the handset offering a genuine alternative to those flagship phones from the likes of Samsung and Apple, the G6 never really got going. Sales started strong enough, but tailed off quickly. And now that the LG G7 ThinQ is here, it seems like nobody really wants LG G6 deals anymore.

Which honestly feels like a shame. As we say, this is a good mobile phone. In fact, it's a very good mobile phone. A high quality, stylish handset with a pin-sharp screen and water-resistant casing. There isn't much not to like about this splendid Android phone.

And now is a brilliant time to buy. The release of the iPhone 8 and the company's innovative LG V30 caused some fantastic prices to emerge on the LG G6. You can now get it for under £600 for the two year term, which is frankly as cheap as chips for such a good handset. We've even seen tariffs that cost as little as £18 per month!

So if you're not bothered about LG G7 ThinQ deals and know that it's the G6 for you, then check out our comparison table below to make sure you're getting the best price on the market.

LG G6 review in brief

LG's underrated contender to Samsung's best phones

Screen size: 5.7-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | Rear camera: 13MP | Weight: 163g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64/128GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Superb screen

Water resistant

Truly premium design

Chipset and camera could be better

Make no mistake, the G6 is a great phone from LG. Its recent predecessors haven't really taken the fight to Samsung and Apple, but the LG G6 is a flagship phone to be proud of. The dazzling 1440 x 2880 screen is a particular strength and you immediately feel on first use that your handling an Android device no less premium than the Samsung Galaxy S9. And, to be honest, the newer LG G7 ThinQ doesn't move things on massively either.

Read TechRadar's full LG G6 review