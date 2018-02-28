Lenovo looks to AI to improve product offerings and service levels

AI is here to stay, at least according to Lenovo’s CEO Yang Yuanqing. Speaking at a media roundtable at MWC 2018, Yuanqing was explaining how AR and VR experiences are a top focus for the company, before moving on to discuss AI in more detail as well.

He explained that the company is looking at ways to add AI to future devices, with preliminary products such as the Lenovo Smart Display and an Alexa-powered MotoMod. In fact, Lenovo’s newest Yoga 730 supports Alexa as well, further proving his point.

Behind the scenes, Lenovo is doing a deeper dive into AI beyond just simple voice commands.

The company is utilizing AI to pore over Big Data that covers both consumer and B2B markets, hoping to predict demand for certain products and even drive which products are released in the future.

"With product lines becoming more and more complicated, we can focus on market demands much more readily than before" commented Yuanqing.

At your service

It's not just with market trends that AI is working hard, but also within the company's customer service needs.

According to Yuanqing, almost fifty percent of customer queries via their website are answered by chatbots.

These chatbots are constantly monitored for their effectiveness and response quality, and are often tweaked to learn from customer requests and provide better solutions to queries.

MWC (Mobile World Congress) is the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, stuffed full of the newest phones, tablets, wearables and more. TechRadar is reporting live from Barcelona all week to bring you the very latest from the show floor. Head to our dedicated MWC 2018 hub to see all the new releases, along with TechRadar's world-class analysis and buying advice about your next phone.