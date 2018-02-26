Lenovo's latest 2-in-1 doesn't seem to offer any major upgrades over the last generation, but the integration of Alexa and new fast-charging features may sway you to upgrade.

It’s hard to improve upon the Lenovo Yoga 720 (which we gave a solid four star review) and it seems the company agrees, as it has announced a new 2-in-1 that only has very iterative changes.

There are two editions of the Yoga 730 for you to choose from: a 13-inch version or a 15-inch if you’re looking for a larger display.

We've had the opportunity to play with both briefly at MWC 2018, so read on below to see the latest from Lenovo's 2-in-1 range.

The smaller 13-inch edition of the Yoga 730 is set to be priced from $879 (about £625, AU$1100) in the US but we don’t currently have confirmed pricing for any other markets. If you want the 15-inch edition you’ll find prices start at $899 (about £640, AU$1120).

As for availability, Lenovo will start selling the Yoga range around the world from April 2018, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.

Design and display

If you’ve seen the Yoga 720 range before, there aren’t many major differences here for the 730. Instead of a ridged design where your fingers lie when the device is in tablet mode, Lenovo has thinned this to make it a little easier to hold.

We liked this little change as it was previously a little more difficult to hold, but it’s not a game changing piece of design.

The Yoga 730 is a touch lighter at 1.12kg for the 13-inch and 1.89kg for the 15-inch, which will be a welcome change for anyone put off the previous generation because of its weight.

The displays on both versions of the 2-in-1 look beautifully crisp and sharp with high resolutions, so you won’t be disappointed using these screens when in laptop or in tablet mode.

On the left-hand side of the 13-inch version are two Type-C Thunderbolt ports, but the Yoga 730 15-inch only has two USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C port. The reason for this difference remains unclear at the moment.

The body is made entirely of aluminium and feels premium both in the hand and when in laptop mode too. The hinge technology made famous by the Yoga brand still works fantastically and allows you to switch seamlessly between the two modes.

Specs

Battery life on the Yoga 720 wasn’t a highlight of that product, and Lenovo’s estimations come in at 11 hours in Full HD mode for both.

Instead of packing in extra battery life, Lenovo has opted for a new rapid charging feature and estimates it’ll give you two hours of charge from just 15 minutes of charging time.

In terms of processing power, there will be lots of versions available up to 8th gen Intel Core i7 inside with up to 16GB of DDR4 on the 13-inch and up to 8GB DDR4 with 8GB DIMM in the larger one.

It's worth noting that if you plan to sketch on the Yoga 730, you'll need to buy a separate stylus to be able to do so.

For storage space you’ll be looking at up to 512GB in the 13-inch and 1TB in the 15-inch. It comes running Windows 10 right out of the box and has new Amazon Alexa features too.

That means you can run your smart home or use a variety of other Alexa skills from your 2-in-1 rather than needing to be right next to your Amazon Echo all the time. It’s a novel idea and if you’re already embedded into the Alexa ecosystem should work really well for you.

Early verdict

Not much seems to have changed in the Lenovo Yoga 720 range, but there are a few iterative upgrades that may impress you.

There probably aren't enough changes to make an upgrade worthwhile if you've recently bought 2-in-1, but if you’re running an older device and you’re looking for something to upgrade it with, the Lenovo Yoga 730 may be exactly the device you're looking for.