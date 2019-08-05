Land the perfect budget phone with this cheap Moto G7 Power deal from Amazon

With the world's top smartphones frequently topping the £1,000 mark, it's easy to think getting an impressive smartphone has to mean an eye-watering investment. Luckily, there are a few budget phones floating around, dispelling that idea.

Out of all of those budget options, one that really stands out is the Motorola Moto G7 Power - a device that is now available at the market's lowest price of £159 from Amazon.

While that is an incredibly low price that may leave you sceptical about this phone's ability, it really does live up to one key part of its name - 'Power'. It's packed with a mammoth 5000mAh battery, a size far bigger than most flagship devices.

Pair that with the turbo-power battery charging and the beefy processing power behind this device and it is instantly clear, this is for the gamers, streamers and heavy users of the world.

Motorola Moto G7 Power: £179 £159 at Amazon

For the price of just £159 you are unlikely to find a phone quite like this. Whether its the 5000mAh battery, the impressive internal specs or the gorgeous design, the Moto G7 Power screams flagship while fronting a sub-£200 price tag. It even performs well in the camera department and a surprisingly high-defition screen.

