Kindle Paperwhite is £30 off in the Amazon summer sale

The Amazon summer sale ends in a few days, so you better get a move on if you don't want to miss out on this superb Kindle Paperwhite deal. This is the cheapest price you're likely to see until Black Friday. You won't find a better value waterproof ereader on the planet as it can be yours today for just at £89.99, saving you £30 off the RRP.

John Lewis has crashed Amazon's party though by price matching this deal but making it even better with an extended two-year guarantee at no extra cost. Check it out for £89.99 too at John Lewis.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the happy medium of the three Amazon Kindle ereaders on the market. The flush screen design feels more premium than the entry-level model and is almost double the resolution at 300ppi too, plus the aforementioned waterproof chassis. And as much as we love the luxury stylings of the Kindle Oasis, it's a bit overpriced at £229.

You can save £30 today on the usual £119.99 asking price on the Kindle Paperwhite and we think this is the best price you're likely to see this side of Black Friday where we might see a return of the all-time low Prime Day price which was only a tenner cheaper to be fair. Or get it at John Lewis with a free two-year warranty.

The new Twilight Blue edition of the Kindle Paperwhite hasn't been out that long and this is the first time it's ever been discounted. The front of the device is still black, so it's only the back that sees the new colour. This version of the Paperwhite only comes in blue or black as the white model didn't make it to the newest model this time.

These Kindle e-readers are fantastic for reading out in the sun too as the screen doesn't reflect light like the glass screens on tablets and phones. The Paperwhite is smaller than most books, but you can download thousands of them to it, so you don't have to worry about how many books you can fit into your suitcase.

If you'd like to compare this ereader to the other Kindles out there, be sure to take a look at our full Kindle sales and prices page.