iPhone XR deals: latest price drop takes fight to iPhone 11 ahead of Black Friday

We're big fans of the iPhone 11. The camera's ace, the battery life is better than ever and we'll even admit to raising a smile about the extra casing colours Apple added this time around. But less than a month into its shelf-life (and with Black Friday 2019 still a while away), we can see why the price tag would put some shoppers off.

And that's where its predecessor comes in. As is the tradition, iPhone XR deals have taken a tumble since the flashier new kid in town took its place. Bad news for the XR's ego (iPhones have egos...right?), but great news for you.

That's because the 2018 flagship is still an excellent vintage. The cracking 12MP camera, striking 6.1-inch Liquid Retina screen and lightweight dimensions have aged wonderfully. The only thing that looks diminished a year after release is the price.

Nothing demonstrates that better than the two fresh tariffs from retailer Mobiles.co.uk below. It has slashed up to £90 off the upfront price of two big data O2 plans, with monthly bills starting at a very reasonable £33 a month, data limits from 30GB and unlimited calls and texts on both.

So before you reluctantly settle for an iPhone 11 deal that's actually way more than you really wanted to spend, we seriously suggest casting your eyes down this page.

iPhone 11 | O2 | £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

We reckon we actually prefer this tariff to the one above. It ends up costing only an extra £13 over the two year term, but loads on an extra 15GB of data and actually cuts the upfront cost. Fantastic! And don't forget to add the voucher code 10OFF at the checkout to instantly knock another tenner off. Total cost over 24 months is £905

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Mobiles.co.uk - Best Online Retailer award winner

Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards last autumn, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.

With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.

