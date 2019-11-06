iPhone XR deals could be a big Black Friday battleground - and they're already cheap

It's not difficult to see which handsets are likely to see the best Black Friday phone deals over the next few months. We're expecting big price drops on the Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4 and 3a and the Huawei P30 Pro. In other words, some of the most popular devices on the planet - and there should be some pretty eye-catching Black Friday iPhone deals, too.

2018's iPhone XR in particular is looking well overdue for some serious price slashing. While we wouldn't imagine the wet-behind-the-ears iPhone 11 will see substantial drops, prices on the excellent XR are likely to be a race to the bottom as retailers all look to undercut one another.

That's great news for you if you're looking to pick up a cheap iPhone without compromising on quality. And the iPhone XR deals are already dropping - a new tariff for only £28 per month from popular online retailer Fonehouse has taken the challenge to our old favourite effort from Three.

You can see details of both contracts below (or head over to our dedicated iPhone XR deals guide for even more choice), and we'd strongly recommend checking out our round-up of the Black Friday fun that's already starting if your bargain hunting this November extends beyond phones.

Phone XR deals are already dropping:

iPhone XR from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39 per month

Simply need more data? Then it's worth taking a look at this alternative from Three. There isn't much at all to pay upfront and the bills aren't even that bad considering the sheer amount of data you get - ideal for Netflix bingers and podcast addicts. Consider the free roaming in 71 countries and personal hotspot use, and this is a highly recommended XR deal. Total cost over 24 months is £965

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

