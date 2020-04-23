iPhone SE Plus release date might not be for a long time

The iPhone SE (2020), above, might not get a larger sibling for a while

We’ve been hearing rumblings of an iPhone SE Plus since before the launch of the iPhone SE (2020), and while it didn’t land alongside that phone, rumors of its existence didn’t die either. But the latest leak suggests that while the iPhone SE Plus is supposedly in the works, it’s not going to land any time soon.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (an analyst with a good track record when it comes to Apple) in a research note seen by MacRumors, the iPhone SE Plus likely won’t land until the second half of 2021.

This would seemingly be a later launch than the company had originally planned, as back in December Kuo said the iPhone SE Plus would probably arrive in the first half of 2021, but he now claims that Apple will “likely postpone” it until the second half.

A long, logical wait

If true, that’s a long wait, but it would potentially make sense for Apple to leave it until at least some point next year, to avoid iPhone overload, given that we’ve just had the iPhone SE (2020), and that the company could have up to four iPhone 12 models landing around September this year.

We would of course still take this with a pinch of salt though, especially as it’s not clear why Apple would have delayed the launch, though as noted Kuo has a good track record with leaks.

We might learn more before long in any case, as recently Jon Prosser (another reputable leaker) claimed that he would have iPhone SE Plus news soon, so stay tuned.