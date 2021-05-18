iPhone 12 mini deals have suddenly become a very affordable option

Like most Apple handsets, iPhone 12 mini deals have refused to drop much in price for a while. But now, well over half a year later and prices are finally beginning to fall for the smallest iPhone 12.

On both SIM-free deals and phone contracts, you can currently get the lowest prices we've ever seen for the iPhone 12 mini. Go SIM-free and you'll only pay £599 through Amazon - £100 less than its original RRP.

As for contracts, two options stand out. One comes on the Three network and gets you 100GB of data at a cost of just £29 a month and £89 upfront. That is a massively reduced price compared to what we were seeing a few months ago.

And finally, for anyone looking to keep their monthly bills down, there is a plan that will cost you just £23 a month. You do have to pay £165 upfront but you get 18GB of data and the lowest price we've seen for an iPhone 12 contract!

These iPhone 12 mini deals in full:

iPhone 12 mini: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £89 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month

This stands out as the best iPhone 12 mini deal around right now. It offers you a massive 100GB of data cap but only charges you £29 a month and £89 upfront. Considering the lowest prices we were seeing a few months ago were in the mid-£30s each month, this is a spectacular price for the device.

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £599

If you would rather get your phone SIM-free, there is a big iPhone 12 mini deal available from Amazon too. You can currently cut £100 off the price of the device, now costing you just £599. That's the lowest SIM-free price in the UK and the lowest we've seen it fall so far - perfect to pair with some cheap SIM only deals.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini deals: are they right for you?

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

It's also worth noting you can benefit from 5G with the iPhone 12 family being the first iPhones to have this capability. A long time coming for Apple, this is the icing on the cake of a premium array of stunning handsets.

Want to read more? Check out our iPhone 12 mini review.