Watch every trailer for YouTube Red's first original movies and TV show here

You'd be forgiven if you forgot YouTube Red was going to develop original movies and TV shows, or that the ad-free service even existed in the first place.

But, no matter, as the $10/month subscription is ready to roll out its first batch of YouTube Red Originals beginning February 10. This will be YouTube Red's first real crack at Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, all of which have a growing list of original programs for members. One major difference is that YouTube is tapping its pool of stars to headline its original content.

We've gathered up the trailers for the first three movies and lone reality show below, plus a little blurb about each. Have a favorite? Do any of these inspire you to sign up for YouTube Red (which is offering the first month free, by the way)? Let us know in the comments.

A Trip to Unicorn Island trailer

Follow Lilly Singh as she embarks on a 26-city world tour to connect with fans and fight for happiness. The trailer is a high-energy whirlwind filled with performances, screaming fans, a cameo by The Rock and, yes, unicorns.

Dance Camp trailer

This is like High School Musical for the streaming age. This scripted tale looks to have loads dancing, pop music and a budding romance. It seems like a fun, hip ride, though definitely geared toward a younger crowd.

Lazer Team trailer

Another scripted feature, Lazer Team feels like its creators watched a few Judd Apatow movies and "Dude, Where's My Car?", then centered the plot around four guys and a magic space suit. The movie may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it might find some appeal with a certain target audience.

Scare PewDiePie trailer

A reality show featuring YouTube's biggest star, Scare throws PewDiePie and his friends into hair-raising situations inspired by his favorite video games. The creator and executive producers of The Walking Dead are behind this project, so it could offer some legit frights, or at least some comedy as PewDiePie scrambles his way through fake guts and zombie attacks.

YouTube Red subscribers in the US will have exclusive access to this content once it's out, though residents in countries where the service isn't available can rent Original movies and purchase or rent Original TV shows and Studio movies. More Original content is slated for release later this year.