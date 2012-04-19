Virgin Media hits landmark for 100Mbps broadband

Virgin Media has announced that its 100Mbps superfast broadband is now available for more than 10 million homes in the UK.

The cable giant has been working assiduously on the roll out of its fibre network and has now added the likes of Bromley, Dundee, Norton Hawkfield (North East Somerset) and Staverton (Gloucestershire).

There are now some significant competitors in the fibre optic market – including telecoms leviathan BT and Sky – but Virgin Media's cable network gives it a significant reach in comparison.

Spring forward

Virgin Media has announced that it will complete its current 100Mbps rollout by Spring, ahead of its original estimate of summer 2011.

Jon James, executive director of broadband at Virgin Media said: "Soon half the country will be able to get superfast 100Mb broadband from us.

"Reaching today's milestone puts us ahead of schedule as we help propel the UK up the global broadband rankings.

"Broadband is coming of age as more people give up on slow DSL in favour of superfast fibre optic speeds."