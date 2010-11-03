UK govt proposes new Facebook and Google privacy code

Facebook and Google may face new privacy code in the UK, hopes Culture minister

Google and Facebook may soon face a new government-backed privacy code in the UK.

The new Google and Facebook privacy code has been proposed by UK Culture minister Ed Vaizey this week.

Privacy code update

The minister wants to see the development of a clearer and concise current code for the way online search and social networks deal with issues of individual's privacy online

Vaizey wants to see updates to the current UK code for privacy online used by the Information Commissioner's Office.

For its part, Facebook has said it "looks forward to hearing more" about Vaizey's proposals for improving our online privacy in Britain. As do the rest of us!

The proposed code of conduct would give British citizens greater redress against online search and social networks if they felt that their privacy had been unduly breached or invaded, explained Vaizey.

Facebook said of government proposals: "We look forward to hearing more about Mr Vaizey's plans and continuing to work with both him and the ICO."

Google is still to respond to the issue. TechRadar has contacted the company for further comment.

Via The Guardian