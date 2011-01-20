Spotify closer to US launch, signs up Sony

Spotify is one step closer to launching in the US after signing a deal with Sony, one of the big four music labels in America.

Although Sony hasn't officially confirmed that a contract has been signed, Cnet is noting that it has had word from multiple sources that a deal is definitely in place.

This is great news for Spotify, which has been inching closer to getting its service launched in the US, expanding it beyond its current European reach.

US launch not quite imminent

It will be interesting to see if Sony signing on the dotted line will make Universal, Warner Music and EMI take note of the music streaming service and finally crack America, as one big signing is still not enough for a full launch.

Back in November's Spotify's accounts were looked into by Music Ally and it was found that Spotify was looking at a £16.6 million loss in 2009.

Spotify put this figure down to "strengthening and expanding" the business. With this in mind, the service will be eager to get into the lucrative American market sooner rather than later.

Via Cnet