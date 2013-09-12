Marissa Mayer is far too busy for phone passcodes

She is Very Busy and Very Important and there is No Time for Passcodes

Yahoo's CEO Marissa Mayer has confessed she's excited about the iPhone 5S' fingerprint sensor because, "I don't have a passcode on my phone."

Apparently Mayer uses her phone so much that the cumulative effect of spending one second typing in a four-digit code every time she needs it would make a serious dent in her busy working day.

It's okay, we're sure there's no data of great value on there. She's only the CEO of a major international online company. It's probably fine.

