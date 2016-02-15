Kanye West wants Mark Zuckerberg's help, and he needs an answer by tomorrow

Kanye West is asking for Mark Zuckerberg's help, and he needs a response very soon.

It's been an intense few days for the rapper/producer/self-proclaimed Messiah who held a fashion show in New York's Madison Square Garden, performed on Saturday Night Live, and launched a new album just hours after he'd finished recording it.

But all's not as great as it seems, with Yeezy announcing that he's currently 53 million dollars in debt. Now he's turning to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for help.

Kanye put out the plea on Twitter for Zuck to invest a cool billion into "Kanye West ideas", all delivered with Yeezus's typical humility. He also called on the world to try to contact Mark via whatever means necessary.

But negotiations are already off to a bad start with Kanye getting Zuckerberg's birthday wrong. "I know it's your bday but can you please call me by 2mrw," he tweeted. Sorry Ye, but Mark's birthday isn't until May.

Kanye's not putting all his eggs in one basket - he also announced that he was "down" for Larry Page's help, along with pretty much anyone else in Silicon Valley.

"All you dudes in San Fran play rap music in your homes but never help the real artists…you'd rather open up one school in Africa like you really helped the country…if you want to help… help me…"

Perhaps he's deadly serious, perhaps these are just the ramblings of a man who hasn't slept for days. There's one thing that can't be argued - Tidal owes Kanye a big one.

Kanye is currently streaming his new album, The Life of Pablo, exclusively through the streaming service, which has now pushed Tidal to the top of the US app store.

We've contacted Tidal for some specific numbers. We've also asked Facebook if Mark might consider Kanye's proposal, but don't hold your breath.