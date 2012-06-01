Is your tube station getting free Virgin Media Wi-Fi this summer?

Wi-Fi is finally coming to the London Underground this summer, with Virgin Media promising 80 connected platforms by the end of July.
Unfortunately, the Wi-Fi won't extend to the trains themselves, so you'll only be able to browse your favourite sites (cough cough TechRadar cough) and tweet about your fellow commuters on the station platforms.
The online action will come in particularly handy during this summer's sports-fest as tube travellers will be able to check out travel disruptions and amend routes on the move, rather than waiting for a nasty surprise when they discover Victoria station is closed.
Underground, overground, browsing for free
As well as the predictable Oxford Circus, Euston and Victoria stations, some lesser-known stops will be enjoying the internet goodness this summer too.
These include Archway, Canada Water, Oval and Tufnell Park, no doubt all benefiting from their proximity to Olympic sites.
"The first stations include some of our busiest and most well-known destinations and we're on-track for a successful launch this summer – all delivered at no additional cost to fare payers or tax payers," said Gareth Powell of London Underground.
After the summer of free Wi-Fi, Virgin Media broadband and mobile subscribers will still get access, as well as there being a PAYG option for non-customers. The good news is that the travel info portal (which includes some entertainment and news too) will still be available free for all.
By the end of the year, Virgin Media reckons 120 stations should be rocking the connectivity but here's where you can expect to get online underground this summer:
