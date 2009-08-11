Google unveils new Caffeine search engine

Google has unveiled a new engine to help its search product move with the times, and is now allowing testers to come and have a go.

But don't get too excited - if you didn't know it was different you would simply think it's the same old Google as it acts in pretty much the same way.

As the Big G states in its blog, it's all "under the hood" at the moment, although it will "push the envelope on size, indexing speed, accuracy, comprehensiveness and other dimensions".

Basically Google wants you to have a crack at typing in your favourite search terms and telling it what's different. Does something rank lower than before? Is it faster / slower?

Power users - assemble!

Apparently 'power users' will get the most use out of it - we're not sure what a power user is though. Perhaps it's like a Power Seller on eBay? Certain people getting their own Google ranking for searching so darn much?

Matt Cutts has been working on the project and has put together his own Q&A on the subject, giving little snippets of info like the fact Caffeine isn't a response to other competitors (Bing) and it's only available in a .com flavour for now.

Anyway, if you're a veritable Power Googler, then head on over to http://www2.sandbox.google.com/ and start feeding back.

Via TechCrunch