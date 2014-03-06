Confirmed: BBC Three to go iPlayer-only while BBC One gets a +1

The BBC has confirmed that it is going ahead with plans for BBC Three to become an iPlayer-only channel, with the current broadcast channel set to close in autumn 2015.

Some BBC Three shows will be shown on other BBC channels, but the majority will live only on the BBC's on-demand web service, iPlayer.

These shows will still have the BBC Three branding, with the Beeb's Director General Tony Hall saying, "It's not the end of BBC Three, it is the beginning of a new BBC Three."

A new BBC Three

With most new TVs now coming with internet access and iPlayer apps, as well as very low-cost options for adding web-smarts to dumb TVs (Sky's Now TV box is only £10 and comes with a free iPlayer app), you should still be able to watch plenty of BBC Three shows on your television, as well as on smartphone, PC and tablet.

But a lot of the channel's budget for making TV shows will be ploughed into BBC One and it brand of stuffy drama programmes, with the flagship channel also in line to get a +1 channel when Three goes off the air.

No word on exactly when that will be though, as the BBC Trust still needs to approve the plans and is likely to carry out a full consultation before it gives them the stamp of approval.

Many viewers are upset by the loss of BBC Three - our own commenters point to the fact that it fills a niche between teen and adult programming as well as fostering some excellent British comedies.

The BBC claims that the audience will "still be served" but with a lot of Three's budget going to BBC One, it's probable that output will fall significantly.

Online petitions have already sprung up to try and save the channel so if you're dismayed at these plans you might as well sign - it worked for BBC 6 Music, after all.