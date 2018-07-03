Intel’s Coffee Lake processors hold their ground against new Ryzen chips

New sales stats from a popular German tech retailer have cast some light on the current state of the processor market, showing that while AMD has fought back with the recent launch of its Ryzen 2nd Generation chips, the firm hasn’t done enough to break the dominance of Intel’s Coffee Lake CPUs.

According to Mindfactory.de, which we’ve seen figures from in the past, Intel captured 55% of its processor sales in June 2018, compared to 45% for AMD. So it’s still a fairly tight race between the two chip giants, but AMD has failed to recover all the ground it has lost to Intel’s 8th-gen CPUs.

As you may remember, with the launch of the original Ryzen processors, AMD really turned things around, and actually took the majority share of processor sales according to this particular retailer – by a margin of 56% to 44% by the time August 2017 rolled around.

Intel had grabbed the majority share back come the end of last year, though, and pulled away to take a 61% market share in January and February of this year, off the back of new Coffee Lake chips.

That lead has since diminished, actually dropping to 51% in May, but Intel has now moved up to a 55% share in June as mentioned.

In other words, the launch of the Ryzen 2nd Generation processors in April has had something of an impact in helping AMD to claw back market share, but Intel is still holding strong as the majority power despite Ryzen’s successor.

Of course, it’s worth underlining that this is a very limited data sample set of just one source, which we can only draw limited conclusions from. But it’s still interesting to see the relative fluctuations nonetheless, and the fact that Ryzen 2nd Generation apparently hasn’t made nearly the same impact as the original CPUs.

Bestselling chips

AMD’s bestselling processor remains to be the Ryzen 5 1600, which, according to stats revealed in April by the German retailer, is the firm’s all time bestseller (and has only been outsold by six Intel chips). Of the Ryzen 2nd Generation chips, the Ryzen 7 2700X put in a strong showing – it was the second-best processor for AMD in terms of sales.

Neither of those offerings could hold a candle to Intel’s top dog, however: the mighty Core i7-8700K. The Core i5-8600K and Core i5-8400 were also very strong sellers for AMD’s rival.

Further interesting observations include the fact that Intel’s Coffee Lake processors represent no less than 47% of all CPUs sold – so very nearly half of all the chips flogged.

And if you look at revenue rather than unit sales, Intel’s position is even stronger, with the company taking 62% of the money being spent on processors by punters.

That’s because Intel is better maintaining its prices, whereas AMD is lowering its price tags, particularly when it comes to the original Ryzen chips which have been reduced considerably compared to their recommended price at launch.

