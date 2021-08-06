In the lead up to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 you can save £240 on Samsung S21 Ultra deals

Samsung will soon be unveiling its latest range of powerful devices, launching two new foldable smartphones to impress the world. But until then, all eyes should be on Samsung's current flagship - the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In a recent discount directly from Amazon, you can save a massive £240 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals. That brings the price down to only £908 but is exclusive to the Phantom Silver colour.

That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen the handset fall to and will make an excellent alternative to the upcoming Galaxy Fold Z 3. Paired with a cheap SIM only deal, this option will be cheaper than any contracts around.

Today's best Samsung S21 Ultra deal:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Amazon | SIM-free | £1149 £908

This is a fantastic discount directly from Amazon and one of the lowest prices we've seen the Galaxy S21 Ultra fall since it was launched. You're saving £240, only having to pay £908. That puts it a fair bit below the Galaxy S21 Plus RRP despite having a much more powerful spec-sheet.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

If money is no object, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would be an absolute no-brainer for those needing a new smartphone. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four-camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras, and the headline-leading 100x zoom as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review