If you're hoping for cheap iPhone XR deals this Black Friday, they're already arriving

It's all poised to be a big Black Friday for the iPhone XR. A flagship Apple smartphone, just over a year old and with prices dropping. Retailers are going to be falling over each other to come up with the best iPhone XR deals - and they've already started.
There are already massive cuts and promotions from the likes of Affordable Mobiles, Fonehouse and the Three network. Meaning you can get the #1 iPhone of 2018 for a much more reasonable price.
And because so many players are joining the game, it means you get to take your pick of the tariff that best suits you. Want more data than the population of a small country could handle? You're covered. Don't want to pay a penny upfront? Sorted. Just want the lowest monthly bills you can get? Your wish is our command!
You can see details of all the best contracts below (or head over to our dedicated iPhone XR deals guide for even more choice), and we'd strongly recommend checking out our round-up of the Black Friday phone deals if your mobile bargain hunting this November extends beyond Apple.
Excellent iPhone XR deals are already dropping:
iPhone XR from Fonehouse | EE | £149 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month
This all low tariff is on EE (the UK's fastest 4G network), has a generous data allowance and the bills somehow drop below the £30-mark. You have to pay £150 at the start, but the overall value is exceptional. Total cost over 24 months is £821
iPhone XR from Fonehouse | EE | £45 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 per month
It may not have the mega cheap bills, but this tariff still from Fonehouse piles on the data and costs a mere £16 more over the course of the two-year contract. Cracking value on a brilliant handset. Total cost over 24 months is £837
iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36 per month
This is for you if you don't want to part with a single pound when you order your new phone and need even more data. Bills set at £36 don't get us perspiring, either. A great value overall XR deal, this. Total cost over 24 months is £864
iPhone XR from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39 per month
Still need more data? Then it's worth taking a look at this alternative from Three. Not much at all to pay upfront and the bills aren't bad considering the sheer amount of data - ideal for Netflix bingers and podcast addicts. Total cost over 24 months is £965
So what's so good about the iPhone XR?
As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.
Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.
Read our full iPhone XR review
