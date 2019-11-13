If you're hoping for cheap iPhone XR deals this Black Friday, they're already arriving

It's all poised to be a big Black Friday for the iPhone XR. A flagship Apple smartphone, just over a year old and with prices dropping. Retailers are going to be falling over each other to come up with the best iPhone XR deals - and they've already started.

There are already massive cuts and promotions from the likes of Affordable Mobiles, Fonehouse and the Three network. Meaning you can get the #1 iPhone of 2018 for a much more reasonable price.

And because so many players are joining the game, it means you get to take your pick of the tariff that best suits you. Want more data than the population of a small country could handle? You're covered. Don't want to pay a penny upfront? Sorted. Just want the lowest monthly bills you can get? Your wish is our command!

You can see details of all the best contracts below (or head over to our dedicated iPhone XR deals guide for even more choice), and we'd strongly recommend checking out our round-up of the Black Friday phone deals if your mobile bargain hunting this November extends beyond Apple.

Excellent iPhone XR deals are already dropping:

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

