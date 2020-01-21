Huawei P30 Pro deals have come crashing down in price making now the time to buy

Anyone who began their search for a new phone in 2020 was likely hit by some of the highest prices we've seen for a while on the world's best smartphones. But now, a few weeks into the new decade, prices are beginning to come back down.

And where some handsets are seeing only small tumbles in price, Huawei P30 Pro deals currently look more like an avalanche. It went from having a massive price bump, with plans being knocked up £100 or so across the board, to being a surprisingly affordable option.

And right now, the Huawei P30 Pro (our #2 pick for best smartphone in the world) has some great prices on EE, big data plans from Three and offers with comfortingly low monthly bills.

We've done some digging and picked out the top few Huawei P30 Pro deals and listed them below for you to compare and find your best contract.

The best Huawei P30 Pro deals around:

Huawei P30 Pro at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £165 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

For some, forking out on the monthly bills will be the worst part of a phone contract. If that's how you feel, this contract will be ideal. If offers monthly bills of £24 and an upfront spend of £165 (with our code 10OFF). That makes this one of the cheapest overall prices around for this handset and a major reduction on what we've seen of late.

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

Before the Huawei ban took place, the Huawei P30 Pro was receiving praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone with just one or two competitors.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

