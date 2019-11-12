Huawei P30 deals are the ideal mid-range option pre-Black Friday - here's why

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro - two phones that have absolutely dominated 2019 with their camera prowess, stylish designs and affordable pricing. But while all of the attention has (understandably) been on the Huawei P30 Pro, we want to take some time to talk about the excellence of Huawei P30 deals.

With just a few weeks until Black Friday fully kicks in and a number of Black Friday phone deals already on our door step, now will be the time to decide what phone you'll want to upgrade to. And, if you want something in the mid-range area, we can't help but feel that Huawei P30 deals are the obvious choice right now.

Not only is the pricing absolutely brilliant (as you'll see from our top picks below) but for a phone this affordable, it has a truly sparking spec sheet. In fact, this combination of strong specs and affordable pricing has landed it the number 6 spot in our best smartphone guide, making it the number 1 mid-range phone.

Unlike some of the competition similarly priced to this handset, the Huawei P30 rocks a triple camera set-up even featuring an impressive 50x zoom. On top of that, there's a massive 3650mAh battery, a very powerful processor and even a HD OLED screen.

What we're trying to say is that without pouring money into a flagship device, this is one of the best handsets around. We've picked out the top Huawei P30 deals and listed them below so you can choose your ideal contract.

The top Huawei P30 deals pre-Black Friday:

Huawei P30 from Affordable Mobiles | £129 upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

Yes, the data cap here is quite low and there's a lot upfront but look at those monthly bills! For anyone looking for a Huawei P30 deal at an exceptionally low price, this will be the deal to go for - as long as you don't need much data of course.View Deal

Huawei P30 from Affordable Mobiles | £59 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

This offer feels like the best of both worlds. There is a decent amount of data at 10GB but the pricing remains incredibly affordable at just £24 a month. That paired with the small upfront cost means you won't have to pay too much with this Huawei P30 deal.View Deal

What's so good about the Huawei P30?

As we said above, the Huawei P30 is an impressive handset but the thing that really stands out here is the camera. At this price tag, we're happy in saying that this might just be the best camera phone around. With its triple lens set-up featuring a 30x zoom, wide angle, portrait mode and smart AI features, this camera will shine no matter the situation.

Inside the phone, there's a large 3650mAh battery, the processor is incredibly powerful and there's even a headphone jack on board! Yes, the device lacks wireless charging and doesn't have the highest IP rating but those are factors we're more than willing to forgive.

Read our review of the Huawei P30