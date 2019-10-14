Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals: Three just dropped its prices... again

Let's face it... it's been a rather torrid year for Huawei. But if the company feared that the popularity of its phones would wane as a result, it needn't have bothered – at least in the UK, where the volume of sales appears to continue to compete with smartphones from Apple and Samsung. Huawei phone deals aren't going away.
In fact, they just keep getting better. And now Three has come up trumps once again on the Chinese manufacturer's pair of 2019 flagships – the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.
Honestly, we were already very fond of the numerical network's prices on these mobiles, but Three's gone better still to cement its place as having the best P30 and P30 Pro deals in the UK.
You can discover more about the deals below but, in short, they feature unlimited calls and texts, 100GB of monthly data and start from a mere £27 per month. To coin a cliche... it's like Black Friday 2019 has come early!
These heroic Huawei phone deals in full:
Huawei P30 | Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm
Right now, Three's big data Huawei P30 deals really are topping everything else. Offering 100GB of data for just £27 a month, this deal is absolutely excellent. You don't even have to pay much upfront to justify the monthly prices.
View Deal
Huawei P30 Pro | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm
Much like the lower cost option above, this deal is giving 100GB of data for an exceptional price. It costs less than most average P30 Pro deals but rewards you with hefty data. You're only paying £34 a month and a reasonable upfront payment.
View Deal
How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?
Before the ban took place, the Huawei P30 Pro was receiving praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.
Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.
Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here
Read more:
- Discover all of today's best mobile phone deals in the UK
- Explore the competition with our guide to the best iPhone deals
- Begin your bargain hunt early with our Black Friday phone deals guide