Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals: Three just dropped its prices... again

Let's face it... it's been a rather torrid year for Huawei. But if the company feared that the popularity of its phones would wane as a result, it needn't have bothered – at least in the UK, where the volume of sales appears to continue to compete with smartphones from Apple and Samsung. Huawei phone deals aren't going away.

In fact, they just keep getting better. And now Three has come up trumps once again on the Chinese manufacturer's pair of 2019 flagships – the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

Honestly, we were already very fond of the numerical network's prices on these mobiles, but Three's gone better still to cement its place as having the best P30 and P30 Pro deals in the UK.

You can discover more about the deals below but, in short, they feature unlimited calls and texts, 100GB of monthly data and start from a mere £27 per month. To coin a cliche... it's like Black Friday 2019 has come early!

These heroic Huawei phone deals in full:

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

Before the ban took place, the Huawei P30 Pro was receiving praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

