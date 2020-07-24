How to watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 season finale online and from anywhere

Three queens stand before us on the precipice of Drag Race glory. Shea Couleé, Jujubee, and Miz Cracker have proved themselves fierce, hard-werking sisters over the last seven episodes, winning six maxi-challenges between them and slaying the competition. We’ve already waved ‘bye girl, bye’ to the likes of Alexis Matteo, India Ferrah, and Ongina. But who’ll win the $100,000 dollars and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame? Read on, squirrel friends, and find out how to watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 finale online from anywhere.

This season of All Stars weaved a twisted web. It deviated from the usual format by pitting each week’s top queen against a Lip Sync Assassin, a notable Drag Race contestant of yesteryear. It was an entertaining if initially unpopular move that saw Lip Sync dynamo Yvie Oddly doing battle with India Ferrah, and Vanessa ‘Vannnjie’ Matteo sparring with Shea to Madonna’s ‘Open Your Heart’. Victorious contestants earned the power to eliminate any of the bottom-performing queens, although if they failed to impress the judges, then the vote was decided by their peers.

Adding to the drama from episode five, if you weren’t a top then you were a bottom; no longer safe from potential elimination.

Last week saw guest judge Jane Krakowski advising the queens on their “Stand Up Smackdown” routines. But Blair St. Clair fumbled her set with an ill-advised barrage of cruel barbs, and sashayed away after a tearful farewell. And so Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and Shea Coulee were left to dance “to, to, to, to the moon”. But not before RuPaul received a mysterious phone call – one of many delightful asides this season – that filled the finalists with nervous anticipation.

So, what should we expect from “Clap Back”, the season finale? Well, let’s just say you better hide your nuts, as Season 5’s eliminated squirrel friends are set to return. Whether they’re around to help our top three queens ace their final maxi-challenge – to be choreographed by guest judge Todrick Hall – or exercising their voting rights to help decide a winner – only Ru really knows. But we can say that we’re gagged to see any of these worthy finalists go head-to-head and Lip Sync for their Legacy as the season ends.

Scroll down to discover how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale. And when that’s over? You can watch Canada's Drag Race, as that'scurrently being broadcast, while production on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race should have resumed, now that lockdown measures have eased.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online from outside your country

Below is a handy guide on where RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be broadcast in a selection of territories. But if you find yourself away from home when the final episode drops – quite possible now international flights are resuming and lockdown guidelines have relaxed – don’t let geo-blocks give you the blues.

You can download a VPN to circumvent regional blocks: allowing you to watch the Drag Race All Stars season 5 finale using the service you’re already subscribed to at home. This piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode of the series live or on demand, just like you would from the comfort of your own living room.

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast to connect to, intuitive to use, and totally secure. It's also compatible with an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many others devices. What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of kit. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect and then bam – you can enjoy RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 final episode from anywhere in the world.View Deal

How to watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 finale online in the US

If you’ve got cable, then Drag Race All Stars is live on VH1 from 8pm ET / PT. You can also stream the show via VH1’s online platform on your computer or mobile device, but you’ll need your cable provider details for that. For cord cutters, there are plenty of Live TV and On Demand options that offer VH1 access. Right now, the best option is probably to watch it for FREE on Sling TV. Take advantage of the service's latest offer by choosing a Sling Orange or Blue package as your starting point, then add the Lifestyle Extra bundle (which includes VH1), and both are yours free for three days. Cancel whenever you want or keep it - it's up to you. Sling Blue and Orange both normally cost $30 a month and Lifestyle Extra adds an extra $5 to the final bill. Below we've provided an expanded list of platforms that will let you view the final episode of All Stars season 5:

Philo : For the modest sum of $20 per month you can get instant access to a respectable selection of 58 channels, which includes VH1, Comedy Central, MTV, and the Paramount Network. There’s a 7-day FREE TRIAL too, and registration to it is as simple as entering your mobile phone number. After two days, though, you need to provide your billing details to keep receiving the free access.

For the modest sum of $20 per month you can get instant access to a respectable selection of 58 channels, which includes VH1, Comedy Central, MTV, and the Paramount Network. There’s a 7-day FREE TRIAL too, and registration to it is as simple as entering your mobile phone number. After two days, though, you need to provide your billing details to keep receiving the free access. FuboTV : Fubo Standard is the best value plan for English speakers. It includes 108 channels – including VH1, Comedy Central, NBC and CNN – two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours of Cloud DVR space, all for $54.99 per month. They also offer a 7-day Free Trial and you can cancel at any time.

Fubo Standard is the best value plan for English speakers. It includes 108 channels – including VH1, Comedy Central, NBC and CNN – two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours of Cloud DVR space, all for $54.99 per month. They also offer a 7-day Free Trial and you can cancel at any time. AT&T TV Now: ‘Plus’ is its entry-level option, with a price tag of $55 a month for 45 channels. Like the other platforms they supply a 7-day free trial. This is great if you’re mainly after VH1 access, but if you want VH1 and over 60 channels, including premium channels like HBO Max, you might want to select the Max package ($80 a month). This also comes with a free trial.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars online in Canada

Cable viewers with OUTtv should be able to watch Drag Race All Stars live the same day that it airs in America, at around 8pm EST. But if you’ve cut the cord, new episodes will likely be available on their OTT service an hour or so after they air. You can subscribe to OUTtvGo for CND$3.99 a month – or CND$39.99 a year – and get instant access to all prior episodes of Drag Race All Stars too. All Stars season 5 is also available on Crave On-Demand. New episodes of All Stars land at 9.30pm ET, an hour or so after it airs in America, and 6.30pm PT. If you’re a new subscriber then Crave provide a 7-day free trial, with content that includes all prior seasons of All Stars. When the week long trial ends, expect to receive a charge of CND$9.99 (plus tax) each month. It’s worth remembering that if you find yourself in a different country when the show broadcasts, you can download a VPN to circumvent pesky geo-blocking restrictions. That way you never need to miss a single death drop or withering retort between gurl friends.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online in the UK

Streaming giant Netflix is keeping UK drag fans happy, providing not only all 12 seasons of the main US show but series spin-offs like All Stars too. The Season 5 conclusion will land on the platform Saturday morning, so Brits only have to wait a few extra hours to discover which queen got the crown. At £5.99 for access to thousands of movies and TV shows, it’s a pretty great deal. If you've already got a Netflix subscription, then it's certainly the option you'll need to go for. But anyone from North America travelling or holidaying in the UK should remember they can tap into their local TV coverage and watch the Drag Race live by using a VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 online in Australia

For Australians that stan the eleganza extravaganza of All Stars, there’s only one VOD platform for you: Stan! It has exclusive streaming rights to Drag Race All Stars (and other RuPaul shows), with the All Stars Season 5 finale available around the same time as it’s US broadcast. There’s a bountiful 30-day free trial available to new customers too, and when this elapses you can continue your subscription for AUS$10 a month. As mentioned before, should you find yourself abroad over the next few months when All Stars Season 5 is being broadcast, ExpressVPN is the best way to connect to your usual streaming services and avoid any drama. Save that for the competing queens!

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 12 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can shantay on over and check it out for yourself.