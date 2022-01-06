How to watch The Apprentice 2022 online for free and from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The hunt for Lord Alan Sugar’s newest protégé is on, which means it’s time for the, ahem, sharpest business minds and elbows from across the land to scramble for a life-changing investment while fleeing that gnarled index finger of doom. Read on as we explain how to watch The Apprentice 2022 online from anywhere.

Watch The Apprentice online 2022 When: Thursday nights at 9pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Yes, tech mogul Lord Sugar has taken a break from savaging remote working over Zoom calls from his Florida retreat, to tear strips off the latest perfectly preened pack of grandiose dreamers and dastardly schemers.

Finance manager Nick describes himself as “an animal in the boardroom”, beauty specialist Amy says she won’t take no for an answer on… anything, apparently, and digital marketer Akshay considers sleep to be a “waste of time.”

Scowling over proceedings will be Karren Brady and Claude Littner substitute Tim Campbell, the winner of the first series of The Apprentice, who embarked on a somewhat circuitous career after becoming Sugar’s chosen one. But he certainly knows what it takes to catch the boss' eye.

An ever-reliable generator of some of the most toe-curling moments in TV history, here’s how to watch The Apprentice online for free no matter where you are.

How to watch The Apprentice online FREE in the UK

BBC iPlayer New episodes of The Apprentice air at 9pm GMT every Thursday on BBC One. You can also stream them live or on-demand through BBC iPlayer. Both BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you're not in the UK, use a VPN to stream your favourite BBC shows online from anywhere as if you were at home.

How to watch The Apprentice online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when an episode airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Apprentice online from anywhere

Our experts have tried and tested some of the best VPNs on the market so you don't have to and recommend ExpressVPN as their top pick. Not only is it one of the fastest and easiest to use, but this VPN is compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, Playstation, and iOS and Android devices. Get an extra 3 months completely FREE when you sign up for an annual Express VPN plan now. If you're not happy with the service within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Apprentice

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer

Aaron Willis, 38, flight operations intructor

Akeem Bundu-Kamara, 29, financial strategy manager

Akshay Thakrar, 28, digital marketing agency owner

Alex Short, 27, commercial cleaning company owner

Amy Anzel, 48, beauty brand owner

Brittany Carter, 25, hotel front of house manager

Conor Gilsenan, 28, sales executive

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, 26, sustainability company owner

Harry Mahmood, 35, regional operations manager

Harpreet Kaur, 30, dessert parlour owner

Kathryn Louise Burn, 29, online pyjama store owner

Navid Sole, 27, pharmacist

Nick Showering, 31, finance manager

Sophie Wilding, 32, cocktail bar owner

Shama Amin, 41, children's day nursery owner

Stephanie Affleck, 28, online children's store owner

How to watch The Apprentice: You're Fired

Comedian Tom Allen is back on hosting duties for The Apprentice: You're Fired, the sister-show that's almost as catty as the real thing.

You're Fired follows each episode of The Apprentice, airing at 10pm GMT every Thursday on BBC Two. Remember, you can also watch the half-hour show FREE on BBC iPlayer, either live or on-demand.

Tom Allen and a rotating panel of guests will roast and rehabilitate each week's unwanted candidate, who'll get a flavour of what the public really thinks of their antics on the show.

It's always packed with unseen footage, bloopers and suspiciously generous testimonials from boardroom frenemies.