How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 online for free in the UK and abroad

We've quickstepped, we've jived, and we've waltzed. Now it's down to just a few more trips across the ballroom floor for Rose and Giovanni, and John and Johannese. Keep reading to find out how to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 online from anywhere and, above all else, keeeep dancing!

Watch Strictly Come Dancing Final online When: Saturday, December 18 at 7pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

In a show that has warmed the nation and brought a sequin or two to our Saturday nights, thirteen intensive weeks of training will come to an end as our three couples reach the final.

While sadly AJ Odudu and partner Kai Widdrington have had to withdraw from the competition due to a torn ligament Elstree Studio will host Rose and Giovanni, and John and Johanesse in the Strictly ballroom one more time. Each couple set to perform three routines each. This will include their 'Showdance', where they will pull out all the stops to show the voting public they're deserving of lifting that Strictly Glitterball.

Following Strictly Final tradition, one of their other two routines will be a favourite past performance of one of their dances from earlier in the series, as well as one chosen by the judges.

A night promising plenty of sequins with the return of the Strictly Class of 2021, keep reading to ensure you know exactly how to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 online in the UK and abroad 100% for free.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online FREE in the UK

BBC iPlayer With just three more routines between our couples and the chance of getting their hands on that Strictly Glitterball, tune in to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 this Saturday, December 18 at 7pm GMT on BBC One. You can also watch it live or on catch up with BBC iPlayer available on a number of devices including iOS and Android devices, Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and most Smart TVs. And, if you're late to the Strictly party you can also catch up on every Strictly Come Dancing episode for free on the BBC iPlayer, too. If you're not in the UK, use a VPN to stream your favourite BBC shows online from anywhere as if you were at home.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online when abroad

For anyone abroad right now who still wants to experience the glitz and glam of the Strictly final, you might struggle from outside of the UK. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and your weekly fix of ballroom dancing.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch Strictly Come Dancing on the BBC iPlayer from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

Our experts have tried and tested some of the best VPNs on the market so you don't have to and recommend ExpressVPN as their top pick. Not only is it one of the fastest and easiest to use, but this VPN is compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, Playstation, and iOS and Android devices.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Strictly Come Dancing

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer