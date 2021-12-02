How to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online from anywhere

Welcome back, old friends! The gang return to Paddy’s Pub to serve us a tall glass of something hilarious. This time round we’ll see Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee and Frank navigate the flaming pile of awful that was 2020, take a trip to the Emerald Isle, and cause all kinds of chaos while berating and aggravating each other. Here’s how to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online now.

It’s Always Sunny debuted to low-ratings in 2005 and almost didn’t get renewed. But thankfully, this taboo-busting black comedy grew into a cult hit, and with the inception of its fifteenth season became the longest running live-action American sitcom ever.

Starring Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito, It’s Always Sunny charts the misadventures of five narcissistic, psychologically unstable friends who run a pub together in South Philadelphia – and by ‘run’, we mean, ‘run it into the ground’.

Has the upheaval of Covid-19 awoken the gang's better nature? Not bloody likely! Season 15 finds our favorite reprobates exploiting pandemic aid, evading criminal justice, and disposing of a body atop a misty mountain in Ireland. Meanwhile, Frank discloses his acquaintance with an infamous Jeffrey: “I was on the sex island, but only for the snorkelling.”

It’s the delightfully tart tonic we all need right now. So, keep reading for our guide on how to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online now.

How to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online from outside your country

Taking a winter vacation? If you’re abroad when new episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia air, you’ll be unable to watch them on your usual streaming platform due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the new season of It’s Always Sunny online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia online from anywhere

How to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online in the US

Sling TV It’s easy if you’ve got a cable package that includes FXX, the partner channel of FX. Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will debut on FXX, with the first two episodes airing back-to-back on Wednesday, December 1 at 10pm ET/PT. There will be eight episodes in total, with the remaining six broadcast weekly at the same time. The season will conclude on December 22 with the not very festive sounding 'The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain'. However, if you prefer to stream your TV (after all, it’s much cheaper!) we recommend Sling TV for a cable-like experience. It normally costs a reasonable $35 per month, but currently offers even better value given the platform's special offer of only $10 for the first month. You’ll need to pick the Sling Blue package, though, because that’s the only way you can get FX content, and then add the Hollywood Extra package, which provides access to the FXX channel. Hollywood Extra includes 9 additional channels and will cost you $6 more per month. You'll get over 40 channels with Sling TV Blue: National Geographic, Discovery, AMC, Fox, BET, SyFy and many more. The following guide provides a full Sling TV price and packages breakdown. Hulu subscribers can also watch FX content: either live with a Hulu with Live TV plan (at $64.99 per month), or wait until a day after broadcast to watch it on Hulu’s $6.99 on-demand only plan. There are a few Hulu plans and prices to choose between; however, only the basic plan provides a whopping 30-day Hulu free trial. Out of country when new episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia land? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to an IPTV like Sling and stream the show online, no matter where you are.

How to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online in Canada

FX Now streaming service Yay, Canada! The latest season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be broadcast on FX in sync with its American release, beginning from Wednesday, December 1 at 10pm ET/PT and with brand-new episodes airing weekly thereafter. If you’ve got cable you can watch live, or catch up through the FX Now streaming service, where you’ll find all 14 side-splitting seasons ready to view. But you must have an FX subscription to watch new episodes live or via the FX Now app. FX not currently a part of your cable line-up? You can consult your local provider to see what pricing and subscription options are available if you haven’t got a cable package that includes FX. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN and use it to point your location back to Canada.

Can I watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online in the UK?

Netflix Season 15 may see the gang going to Ireland, but there’s currently no date as to when new episodes will be available to watch in the United Kingdom. It’s Always Sunny found a UK home on Netflix from 2015, although there's always something of a wait between the US debut of a new season and its UK release – typically around three months! We hope it’ll be sooner, but otherwise expect the 8 episodes of season 15 to land on the streamer some time in February 2022. Travelling over the holidays but want to follow the gang’s misadventures? Download a VPN and you’ll be able to connect to your preferred streaming service no matter where you are.

Can I watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 online in Australia?

This brilliant black comedy doesn’t have an online streaming home Down Under right now. Season 14 is currently being broadcast on Fox Funny, which you can stream via Foxtel Now for $25 a month with their Essentials base pack (after the 10-day free trial). But otherwise, there’s no information on whether Aussies will be able to enjoy new season 15 episodes.

Season 1-13 were available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, but have unfortunately been removed. With FX being a subsidiary of Disney, it could be that, as with American Horror Story, the show will end up on Disney Plus at some point. We’ll update this page as soon as we hear more.

Your best option for now is to visit Apple iTunes to rent or buy every previous season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Travelling abroad when new episodes go live? You can connect to your subscription service back home when you purchase a VPN. Not only will they let you overcome regional restrictions, but they keep your personal information safe online too.