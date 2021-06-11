How to watch Euro 2020: free live streams of every 2021 match online from anywhere today

Football fans - your patience has finally been rewarded. It may be a year late, but Euro 2020 has arrived... welcome to 2021's UEFA European Football Championship! And this is your one-stop guide to understanding all the ways you can watch a Euro 2020 live stream. The great news is that every single game is available to see absolutely FREE - and we explain how below.

Five years on from Portugal's astounding victory, the battle to crown the continent's soccer champs will commence again today.

The European Championship is a tournament that always seems to exceed expectations, producing iconic incidents and shocks galore. Think Van Basten's volley in '88, Denmark winning it all after not even qualifying in '92, the dentist chair and Suker's lob in '96, Trezeguet's golden goal in '00, Greece's '04 immortals, David Villa lighting up '08, Iceland humiliating England in '16.

Free Euro 2020 live streams UK: BBC/iPlayer and ITV/ITV Hub France: TF1 Germany: ARD and ZDF Spain: Mediaset Italy: RAI

Just a handful of magical moments and performances from tournaments past, and the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo in what could be his final European Championship, are poised to write their own stories into Euros folklore.

Incredibly, reigning champions Portugal have found themselves in the Group of Death with fellow tournament favorites France and Germany, though there is a chance that all three teams could still qualify for the knockout phase.

Adding another layer of excitement in case it was needed, this will also be the first Euros to make use of VAR, and we all know how that's going to go...

Here's how to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere - not forgetting how to watch every game of the 2021 European Championship for FREE. We also have key information on the Euro 2020 teams, fixtures, dates, groups and format.

Euro 2020 fixtures: upcoming schedule

Free UK TV channel listed

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy - 9pm CET, 8pm BST (BBC)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland - 3pm CET, 2pm BST (BBC)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - 6pm CET, 5pm BST (BBC)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia - 9pm CET, 8pm BST (ITV)

Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia - 3pm CET, 2pm BST (BBC)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia - 6pm CET, 5pm BST (ITV)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine - 9pm CET, 8pm BST (ITV)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic - 3pm CET, 2pm BST (BBC)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia - 6pm CET, 5pm BST (ITV)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden - 9pm CET, 8pm BST (BBC)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal - 6pm CET, 5pm BST (ITV)

Group F: France vs Germany - 9pm CET, 8pm BST (ITV)

How to watch Euro 2020 from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Euro 2020 online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 live stream online in the UK

The great news for football fans based in the UK is that, as ever, you can watch Euro 2020 FREE online for every single game of the tournament! 2021 Euro coverage is being split equally between the BBC and ITV, and both broadcasters will show the final. The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up), you can easily get a free Euro 2020 live stream on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites or mobile apps - just make sure you possess a valid TV license. Not in the UK for Euro 2020? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 live stream in the US

ESPN and ABC are providing comprehensive coverage of Euro 2020 in the US. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. And the best value out there is Sling TV. Sling will be showing all the matches as ESPN is included as part of its Sling Orange package, and ABC game swill be simulcast on ESPN3 that's also in the deal. Usually, it would cost you $35 a month, but right now Sling TV has a special offer where you get the first month for only $10. An absolute bargain Another solid option is fuboTV. It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - after you take advantage of its FREE FuboTV trial offer, of course. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Euro 2020 soccer in Australia

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Euro 2020: live stream soccer in Canada

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch Euro 2020 on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Better still, these channels will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their service of choice just like they would at home.

In India, Euro 2020 will be streamed on the SonyLIV (Rs 299 monthly/Rs 999 yearly) as well as Jio TV (free, for Jio users only). Cable subscribers can follow the matches on Sony Ten 2 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary). This time, region language commentaries will also be available, with Sony Six offering Malayalam and Bengali and Sony Ten 4 having Telugu and Tamil. Most of the games are scheduled for late evenings at 6.30 pm, 8.30 pm and 12.30 am, so be sure to set your schedules accordingly.

Euro 2020 fixtures and schedule

All times BST.

GROUP STAGE (June 11-23 2021)

Friday, June 11 2021

8pm - Turkey vs Italy

Saturday, June 12 2021

2pm - Wales vs Switzerland

5pm - Denmark vs Finland

8pm - Belgium vs Russia

Sunday, June 13 2021

2pm - England vs Croatia

5pm - Austria vs North Macedonia

8pm - Netherlands vs Ukraine

Monday, June 14 2021

2pm - Scotland vs Czech Republic

5pm - Poland vs Slovakia

8pm - Spain vs Sweden

Tuesday, June 15 2021

5pm - Hungary vs Portugal

8pm - France vs Germany

Wednesday, June 16 2021

2pm - Finland vs Russia

5pm - Turkey vs Wales

8pm - Italy vs Switzerland

Thursday, June 17 2021

2pm - Ukraine vs North Macedonia

5pm - Denmark vs Belgium

8pm - Netherlands vs Austria

Friday, June 18 2021

2pm - Sweden vs Slovakia

5pm - Croatia vs Czech Republic

8pm - England vs Scotland

Saturday, June 19 2021

2pm - Hungary vs France

5pm - Portugal vs Germany

8pm - Spain vs Poland

Sunday, June 20 2021

5pm - Italy vs Wales

5pm - Switzerland vs Turkey

Monday, June 21 2021

5pm - North Macedonia vs Netherlands

5pm - Ukraine vs Austria

8pm - Russia vs Denmark

8pm - Finland vs Belgium

Tuesday, June 22 2021

8pm - Czech Republic vs England

8pm - Croatia vs Scotland

Wednesday, June 23 2021

5pm - Slovakia vs Spain

5pm - Sweden vs Poland

8pm - Germany vs Hungary

8pm - Portugal vs France

KNOCKOUT STAGE (June 26 - July 11 2021)

Saturday, June 26 2021

5pm - 2A vs 2B (Round of 16)

8pm - 1A vs 2C (Round of 16)

Sunday, June 27 2021

5pm - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Round of 16)

8pm - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Round of 16)

Monday, June 28 2021

5pm - 2D vs 2E (Round of 16)

8pm - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Round of 16)

Tuesday, June 29 2021

5pm - 1D vs 2F (Round of 16)

8pm - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Round of 16)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, July 2 2021

5pm - Quarter-Final 1

8pm - Quarter-Final 2

Saturday, July 3 2021

5pm - Quarter-Final 3

8pm - Quarter-Final 4

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, July 6 2021

8pm - Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1

Wednesday, July 7 2021

8pm - Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3

EURO 2020 FINAL

8pm, Sunday, July 11 2021

Will Euro 2020 happen?

Unless something drastic happens between now and June 11 2021, Euro 2020 will go ahead.

It's already been delayed by a year, but since the tournament's postponement in March 2020, both domestic and international football competitions have restarted successfully.

Euro 2020 format: how does it work?

The European Championship was expanded from 16 teams to 24 for Euro 2016, and the same format is in place for Euro 2020.

The teams are split into six groups of four, which were loosely dictated by each nation's performances in qualifying.

Each team plays the other teams in its group once, and the top two in each group automatically qualify for the knockout stages. However, of the six teams that finish third in their group standings, the four strongest also go through.

The knockout phase begins with the Round of 16, followed by the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and, eventually, the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday, July 11 2021.

Who has qualified for Euro 2020 and who are the favorites?

Even without the injured Eden Hazard, Belgium are amongst the Euro 2020 favorites. In Kevin de Bruyne they have the best midfielder in the world, and numerous top-class options in every position on the pitch. Is this the year their Golden Generation delivers?

Similar things can be said about reigning Euro champions Portugal, and reigning World Cup champions France. Both nations have an embarrassment of talent at their disposal, beyond the superstar names of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain, Germany and England should also be considered serious contenders, though all three nations have struggled to get the balance of their team right in the lead-up to the tournament.

Group A

Italy

Switzerland

Turkey

Wales

Group B

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Russia

Group C

Austria

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Group D

Croatia

Czech Republic

England

Scotland

Group E

Poland

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Group F

France

Germany

Hungary

Portugal

Where is Euro 2020 being held?

Euro 2020 is the first European Championship to be held at different venues across the continent, rather than one host nation.

It was a controversial choice that was made before the pandemic, but by some quirk of fate it might pay off, as it could allow fans local to different host cities to attend games without having to travel across borders.

London's Wembley Stadium will host eight games, including both semi-finals and the final. The Euro 2020 venues are as follows:

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wembley Stadium, London, England

Who won Euro 2016?

Portugal did to France at Euro 2016 what Greece did to Portugal in 2004, shocking the tournament hosts with a 1-0 victory in the final.

Not only were Les Bleus heavily favoured before the game, but Portugal lost their talisman and star player Cristiano Ronaldo to injury in the 25th minute.

France dominated the match but Portugal held on to force extra-time, during which they exploded into life, hitting the crossbar and being denied by Hugo Lloris, before substitute Eder, who had until recently been playing for Swansea, curled a daisy-cutter into the bottom corner from 25 yards.