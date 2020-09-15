How to watch Des online: stream ITV's new David Tennant true crime drama anywhere

Telling the story of the arrest and trial of one of the UK's most notorious serial killers, Des looks set to be one of the most talked about and controversial shows in some time. Taking the lead role is Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant, who plays Dennis Nilsen, who murdered at least 12 men and boys in London prior to his arrest in 1983. Here's how to watch Des and stream every episode of this true crime drama online for free no matter where you in the world today.

Des: cheat sheet This true crime drama is split over three one-hour episodes and is set to be shown on ITV1 at 9pm each night from Monday, September 14 - the final episode airing on Wednesday. Episodes can be streamed on ITV Hub, a free-to-watch service for anyone in the UK with a valid TV license - meaning Brits abroad watch as usual with the help of a Virtual Private Network - try our No. 1 pick, ExpressVPN, free for 30 days.

Based on Brian Masters’ biography of Nilsen, Killing for Company, the miniseries focuses on the events which occurred after the killer was caught by detectives.

Nilsen's victims infamously went undetected until police were alerted to reports of human fragments of flesh and bone clogging drains nearby the killer's home in Muswell Hill, north London. Alongside Tennant, Line of Duty star Daniel Mays play Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay while The Crown's Jason Watkins plays Masters.

Set to highlight the police investigation along with how media coverage of the crime effected public perceptions of the victims, the show's makers say the murders themselves will not be shown, out of respect for the dead. Read on to find out how to watch Des on ITV and stream the series online for free.

How to watch Des free online with ITV in the UK

Des is an ITV production and will be therefore be shown exclusively on the free-to-air network, The series began on Monday September 14 match, with the final two episodes set to be shown on ITV1 at 9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. As well as being streamed on ITV Hub at the same time - episodes will also be available to watch on catch-up thereafter. ITV Hub is free to watch provided you've got a valid UK TV license. Anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during ITV's broadcast of this much talked about drama can use a VPN to tune into to watch as they normally would at home. Here's how to do exactly that.

How to watch Des online from outside your country

While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch Des, drama fans elsewhere in the world may struggle to tune in because of geo-blocking.

If this is the case, anyone from the UK who's currently abroad and holds a valid TV license in Blighty could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - but from anywhere in the world.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

