How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online: stream the show live from anywhere

There's a new batch of hopefuls aiming to impress - and a glamorous new judge - so read on find out how to watch America's Got Talent season 15 online including this week's first round of auditions.

America's Got Talent 2020 - cheat sheet Season 15 of the show starts on NBC on Tuesday May 26 at 8 pm ET. Anyone without a traditional TV set-up or cable package has the option to stream NBC in select markets with a Sling TV Blue package - where you can currently get your first month for just $20!

With Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough both stepping aside, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara joins the panel for this all new season, while supermodel Heidi Klum returns after a year off from the show. Terry Crews is back as host, while veteran AGT judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are on hand to give their verdicts on the hopefuls.

While some early episodes were filmed as normal at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, later instalments of the show are set to show the producers ingenuity with a few work-from-home changes to the regular format.

For later stages of the show, performances by contestants will be pre-recorded, with the judges critiquing and commenting on the acts through live video feeds. So without further ado, here's how to watch America's Got Talent season 15 online and stream every 2020 episode live from anywhere right now.

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online for FREE in the US

America's Got Talent season 15 will air on NBC each week at the syndicated time of 8pm ET/PT from Tuesday, May 26. You can also stream the show through the NBC website, or using one of the network's apps - available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV devices, as well as the Xbox and select Samsung and Vizio smart TVs. Those without cable will likely have found that NBC isn't available on many popular cord-cutting options - but it is as part of a Sling TV Blue package in a number of major metropolitan markets - and you can currently get your first month for just $20! You can also get it as part of the Hulu + Live TV package, which costs $54.99 a month and represents a complete cable replacement - and there's a FREE 1-week trial that will let you see if it's right for you and allow you to watch AGT without paying a penny. This bundle also lets you stream episodes of the show on catch-up and offers previous seasons on-demand, making it the best option for fans of the show. Read on if you normally reside in the US but are currently stuck elsewhere for whatever reason, as we can tell you the best way to get around this.

How to watch the America's Got Talent 2020 from abroad

As we've just explained, anyone in the US will likely find it easy to watch America's Got Talent 2020 - but anywhere else may not be quite so simple. As the show is on NBC, anyone from America abroad will find that it isn't being aired simultaneously in places a number of places.

Netflix in the UK, for instance, will add new episodes - but not until the Friday after they air in the US Equally, trying to tune into NBC from like you would from home isn't possible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so it's always best to read the fine print first.