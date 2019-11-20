How to get a 2019 Huawei phone deal for just £3.50 a month this Black Friday...kind of

In a world of £1,000+ smartphones and contracts pulling in monthly bills well into the £60 a month region, what if we told you that you could get the 2019 Huawei P30 Lite for a complete total of just £89 over two years this Black Friday?

No, this isn't some Black Friday miracle. And yes, there is a catch of sorts. To get that ridiculous total cost, you do have to rely quite heavily on cashback. But (and this is a big but) this deal is already pretty impressive before the cashback even kicks in!

At £20 a month for 4GB of data, this is the kind of prices we would normally expect to pay for this handset. Then when you drop that £396 in cashback into the mix, you end up paying £145.99 less than it would cost to buy a 128GB Huawei P30 Lite SIM-free...while still getting a 2 year contract packed with data, calls and texts!

Obviously, this contract won't be for everyone and for those people, you can check out our guide to the best Black Friday phone deals currently available. For those who are dedicated to cheap bills, you can find out more about this cashback deal below.

This cheap Huawei P30 Lite deal:

What makes the Huawei P30 Lite so good?

The more affordable brother to the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, this is a handset borrowing many specs from two of the best phones on the market. The design looks great, it has an impressive camera (especially at this price) and has fast charging capabilities.

Considering you're still getting a triple camera set-up, a fingerprint scanner, full HD+ display and even a 3400mAh battery, the Huawei P30 Lite feels like a phone bursting past its budget restraints.

Read our full Huawei P30 Lite review

How does this cashback work?

As much as we would love to tell you that you will just suddenly find £396 in your bank after purchasing this contract, it doesn't quite work like that. The cashback on offer is 'cashback by redemption'.

That means you have to claim your cashback in five instalments throughout your contract. The cashback is claimable by equal instalments in months 6, 9, 12, 15 and 18 and instructions on how to claim come with your order.

